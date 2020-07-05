Net foreign direct investment leaving Ukraine in 1Q20

Net foreign direct investment leaving Ukraine in 1Q20
A total of $1,451mn of FDI left Ukraine in the first quarter of this year, followed by another $360mn in May as the investment case sours
By bne IntelliNews July 5, 2020

There was a net outflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) from Ukraine in the first quarter of this year of $1,451mn, reversing the trend of inflows of the last several years, according to data from Ukrstat.

Ukraine has been attracting foreign investment but at disappointingly low levels. New FDI in 2019 was $1.9bn, the State Statistics Service said. About one quarter, or $506mn, was from Cyprus, presumably offshore Ukrainian or Russian money. The next four sources were: Russia – $396mn; the Netherlands – $262mn; The United Kingdom – $212mn; and Germany $119mn.

The only sector to attract substantial FDI has been the renewable power sector, which has seen more than $4bn of inflows in the last two years to take advantage of the attractive tariff regime. However, the government has undermined confidence in the sector after it decided to reduce the tariffs, to the outrage of investors. A compromise was struck in June, but the investors remain unhappy and some are still contemplating taking their complaints to international arbitration.

The investment case for Ukraine has been in decline since Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shook up the government with a major reshuffle on March 3, which included the sacking of the technocratic Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk.

The arrival of the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic has only undermined the case for investment further. And Ukraine’s image took a fresh blow with the governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Yakiv Smolii’s unexpected decision to quit on June 2, citing “systematic political pressure” as the reason for his departure.

In May there was a fresh $323mn net outflow of FDI that followed on from an inflow of $360mn in April. 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkey’s debt-fuelled economic revival continues

Russia Services PMI bounces back to 47.8 in June, up from 35.9 in May

Governor Smolii’s departure from the NBU creates the risk of devaluation of the hyrvnia or default on its debt this year

Data

Estonia’s industrial production remains depressed by COVID-19 in May

May marked the twelfth consecutive month of falling industrial output in the Baltic state. The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has clearly been the chief driver of the decline since March.

Turkey’s debt-fuelled economic revival continues

Credit card and debit card payments in Turkey amounted to TRY20.1bn in the country’s fourth ‘post-lockdown’ week ending June 26.

Russia Services PMI bounces back to 47.8 in June, up from 35.9 in May

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Russia Services Business Activity Index registered 47.8 at the end of the second quarter, up notably from 35.9 in May, Markit said in a press release on July 3.

Croatia to be among countries worst hit by tourism collapse this year, says UNCTAD

Global tourism sector set to lose between $1.2 trillion and $3.3 trillion depending how long travel restrictions last, the UN’s trade and development body forecast.

Russians, Serbians, Turks the biggest property buyers in Montenegro

Foreigners bought €169.99mn of property in the tiny Adriatic country in 2019.

Estonia’s industrial production remains depressed by COVID-19 in May
16 hours ago
Turkey’s debt-fuelled economic revival continues
23 hours ago
Russia Services PMI bounces back to 47.8 in June, up from 35.9 in May
2 days ago
Croatia to be among countries worst hit by tourism collapse this year, says UNCTAD
3 days ago
Russians, Serbians, Turks the biggest property buyers in Montenegro
3 days ago

Most Read

  1. First ever nonstop flight from Mongolia to US delivers PPE to Navajo Nation
    6 days ago
  2. COVID-19 second wave strikes parts of emerging Europe
    6 days ago
  3. Saakashvili says Russia "way ahead" of Ukraine in making reforms
    7 days ago
  4. Letter to Putin exposes campaign against US investor Calvey
    7 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    5 months ago
  1. First ever nonstop flight from Mongolia to US delivers PPE to Navajo Nation
    6 days ago
  2. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    5 months ago
  3. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    5 months ago
  4. No wonder Turkey’s in a hurry to open up its economy, latest economic data is catastrophic
    23 days ago
  5. Second wave of coronavirus hitting Ukraine
    20 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss