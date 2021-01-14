New Ukrainian VC firm QPDigital aims to invest up to $100 million in digital startups

New Ukrainian VC firm QPDigital aims to invest up to $100 million in digital startups
New Ukrainian VC firm QPDigital aims to invest up to $100 million in digital startups
By East West Digital News in Moscow January 14, 2021

In late 2020 Quarter Partners, an established Ukrainian investment group, launched the venture firm ‘QPDigital‘ to invest up to $100mn in digital startups, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

This is a considerable amount by Ukrainian standards, placing the new VC firm among top Ukrainian tech investors.

The group presents its initiative as a contribution “to the development of the Ukrainian economy by financing promising local projects and international startups with Ukrainian roots.”

No matter where a target startup is registered: it is eligible “if at least one co-founder is from Ukraine,” QPDigital CMO Oleg Zytsev told Ukraine Digital News.

The firm will invest from pre-seed to Series A rounds. Focus is made on AI, blockchain, game development, IT logistics, and digital healthcare. In addition to financial support, the QPDigital will “provide its own expertise in business development, strategy formation and creation of an innovative infrastructure.”

To support its investment program and portfolio companies, QPDigital has partnered with such organizations as startup investment platform Startup Network, 1991 Open Data Incubator, TA Ventures, Sigma Software, and others. 

In total, QPDigital partners with “over 100 venture funds from Europe and the USA,” claims Zaytsev.

The firm’s portfolio already includes six startups:

Established in 1992 — in the early days of Ukraine’s independence — Quarter Partners defines itself as “a multidisciplinary investment group.” It has operated in the field of metallurgy, energy, utilities, real estate, FMCG and agriculture with transactions amounting to “over $5bn” in total.

-

This article first appeared in East-West Digital News, a partner of bne IntelliNews

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Durov rejects Western funds’ offer to buy 5%-10% of Telegram with $30bn valuation

Sofia-based LAUNCHub Ventures holds first close of new fund on €44mn

Slovenia’s government to release funds to news agency STA after EU pressure

Tech

Durov rejects Western funds’ offer to buy 5%-10% of Telegram with $30bn valuation

Russia’s most famous tech entrepreneur and the creator of the Telegram messaging service has rejected an offer by Western funds to buy a 5%-10% stake in the company with a valuation of $30bn.

Sofia-based LAUNCHub Ventures holds first close of new fund on €44mn

LAUNCHub Ventures aims to raise €70mn for the fund targeted at companies from Central and Southeast Europe in a range of tech sectors.

UK Moneyhub picks Slovenia for post-Brexit European base

"The time is right to expand in Europe," said UK-based Moneyhub after opening a new office in Ljubljana.

Romanian chatbot builder Druid completes $2.5mn series A financing round

Druid, one of the best-capitalised startups in Romania, has a global partnership with Romanian-born robotic processing automation leader UiPath.

Slovenia’s Eligma completes €4mn funding round

Slovenian startup that aims to make cryptocurrencies part of daily life was valued at €50mn in latest funding round.

Durov rejects Western funds’ offer to buy 5%-10% of Telegram with $30bn valuation
3 days ago
Sofia-based LAUNCHub Ventures holds first close of new fund on €44mn
3 days ago
UK Moneyhub picks Slovenia for post-Brexit European base
4 days ago
Romanian chatbot builder Druid completes $2.5mn series A financing round
5 days ago
Slovenia’s Eligma completes €4mn funding round
7 days ago

Most Read

  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    8 days ago
  2. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    4 days ago
  3. German state creates foundation to circumvent US sanctions on Nord Stream 2
    9 days ago
  4. BALKAN BLOG: The controversial recipe for building up Albania
    4 days ago
  5. Durov rejects Western funds’ offer to buy 5%-10% of Telegram with $30bn valuation
    3 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    8 days ago
  2. Korea deploys destroyer as Iran seizes tanker and enters war of words with Israel
    12 days ago
  3. The Insider: Kremlin creating pro-Russia party in Belarus.
    20 days ago
  4. Biochemist who fled Hungary in 1985 slated for Nobel Prize nomination for work on COVID vaccine
    1 month ago
  5. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    4 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss