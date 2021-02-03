No Limit to Bitcoin payments in small Bosnian town

No Limit technology in Sanski Most is the first company in Bosnia & Herzegovina to allow customers to pay with Bitcoin, the company announced on its Facebook page.

The company has also made it possible for products such as televisions, laptops and telephones to be purchased with Bitcoin through its webshop nolimit.ba.

“Our web shop www.nolimit.ba is officially the first web shop of this kind where you can make cryptocurrency bitcoin payment. Thanks first to the expert in this field Rux Blockchain for the extra quick implementation of the crypto transaction processor,” said No Limit in a Facebook page.

“Over 4,500 items from mobile phones, computers, computer and gaming equipment, laptops, white appliances and home appliances are available at www.nolimit.ba. All of this, of course, besides bitcoin you can pay for with cash as well as credit cards.”

The Crypto.ba technology community announced that they have enabled cryptocurrency payment. “From now on, you can pay for all items from the webshop with Bitcoin, while Litecoin and Dash will be added afterward,” Crypto.ba said on its website.

A growing number of people are becoming interested in cryptocurrencies, as is confirmed by news from the first crypto exchange office in Bosnia, which announced that its users have been growing exponentially during the last few months, according to local media reports.

The two most popular cryptocurrencies in Bosnia — and the world — are Bitcoin and Ethereum. These two cryptocurrencies make up 83% of the market capitalisation of the entire crypto market.