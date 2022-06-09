North Macedonia court orders confiscation of opposition party’s headquarters

North Macedonia court orders confiscation of opposition party’s headquarters
Former prime minister Nikola Gruevski, who headed VMRO-DPMNE at the time the land was acquired, has been sentenced to six years in prison for abusing his position to build the party’s headquarters.
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje June 9, 2022

The Criminal Court in Skopje has decided to confiscate the headquarters of the North Macedonia’s biggest opposition party VMRO-DPMNE and its 30 district offices due to allegations of illegal construction.

Prosecutors managed to prove that the land where the headquarters stands, which was purchased between 2009 and 2015, was acquired illegally by VMRO-DPMNE.

VMRO-DPMNE's headquarters in Skopje’s downtown, called the White Palace, is worth €7mn, while €3mn was pledged as collateral with Komercijalna Banka. It was built in 2016. 

The property will be confiscated once the first-instance ruling becomes effective following the appeal procedure, Sloboden Pecat reported on June 9.

VMRO-DPMNE reacted in a statement, saying that the court verdict was “dictated by SDSM”, North Macedonia's current ruling party, and accused the prosecutors and the court of being an "extended arm" of the ruling Social Democrats.

In addition, former PM and leader of VMRO-DPMNE Nikola Gruevski, who fled the country in 2018 to avoid his first prison sentence, has been sentenced to another six years in prison for abusing his position to build the party’s headquarters and those of its other branches illegally, contrary to the law on financing the political parties.

This is the fifth prison sentence for Gruevski, who has now been sentenced to a total of 25 years in prison.

Gruevski served as prime minister from August 2006 until January 2016, leading the government of conservative VMRO-DPMNE.

Gruevski, who had been tried in absentia, fled to Budapest in 2018 to avoid serving a prison sentence of two years for the purchase of a luxury Mercedes using state funds. He was granted asylum in Hungary. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Bosnia and Montenegro attend Open Balkan summit but Kosovo shuns event

CONFERENCE CALL: Globsec basks in Putin's humiliation

Controversial Bulgarian cultural centre in North Macedonia set on fire

News

Mountain brings forth a mouse as Turkey scrambles to put brake on sliding lira

Market was expecting much more. Currency back in jitter-inducing territory at 17/$.

Nuclear deal dealt possible death blow as Iran yanks UN cameras

Responding to move, IAEA nuclear inspectorate chief says there’s now only a three to four-week window to find a way to reinstate the agreement aimed at ensuring Tehran doesn’t pursue building an atomic bomb.

€511.3mn of funds for roads in Bulgaria spent on luxury properties, interior minister says

Minister Boyko Rashkov outlines large-scale corruption schemes the day after ITN quit the ruling coalition amid spat over funding for road construction.

China hectors Central Asia to steer clear of big power politics

Foreign Minister Wang Yi used a visit to Central Asia to talk about the United States. But his counterparts wanted to talk business.

Mystery aircraft crosses four Southeast European states

Unidentified aircraft ignored radio contact on route across Hungary, Romania and Serbia before landing in Bulgaria, where an investigation is underway.

Mountain brings forth a mouse as Turkey scrambles to put brake on sliding lira
13 hours ago
Nuclear deal dealt possible death blow as Iran yanks UN cameras
14 hours ago
€511.3mn of funds for roads in Bulgaria spent on luxury properties, interior minister says
18 hours ago
China hectors Central Asia to steer clear of big power politics
1 day ago
Mystery aircraft crosses four Southeast European states
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Nearly 40% of Bulgarians want out of Nato as pro-Russian propaganda strengthens
    5 days ago
  2. The Fourth Russia – the new world order
    2 days ago
  3. Austria and Switzerland combined: Viral maps show true size of Russia's occupation of Ukraine
    8 days ago
  4. Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushes Eastern Europe further towards the West
    7 days ago
  5. Mystery aircraft crosses four Southeast European states
    1 day ago
  1. Russian forces in Donbas push Ukraine troops to the limit
    11 days ago
  2. RenCap may face closure amidst an eleventh-hour MBO bid
    10 days ago
  3. Sberbank faces a meltdown from its vast commercial real estate loan book
    1 month ago
  4. Russian fertility rates fall to record lows on the back of a deteriorating economy and sanctions pressure
    1 month ago
  5. Nearly 40% of Bulgarians want out of Nato as pro-Russian propaganda strengthens
    5 days ago

Reports

Dismiss