North Macedonia extends state of emergency for two weeks

North Macedonia’s president has extended the state of emergency due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic for two weeks, his cabinet said on May 15.
Health Minister Venko Filipce requested the state of emergency be extended for 30 days, but after consultations with experts President Stevo Pendarovski decided to extended it for a shorter period.
"Given the positive trends in calming down the pandemic, I consider that 14 days are enough," Pendarovski said.
The president said that the reason for extending the state of emergency is the need to implement economic and social measures to mitigate the consequences of the pandemic.
The number of coronavirus cases in North Macedonia totaled 1,762 as of May 16 with 98 related deaths.
The government eased restrictive measures by allowing opening of big shopping malls, betting shops and other activities. Bars and restaurants are expected to be opened by the end of this week.
The number of people newly infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in North Macedonia reached a record high of 72 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 555, the ... more
The leaders of North Macedonia’s two main political parties, the ruling Social Democrats and the opposition VMRO-DPMNE, are seeking to postpone the early general elections scheduled for April 12, ... more
The Energy Community secretariat said on February 18 that North Macedonia has become the first contracting party to start to convert one of its coal mines to solar power plants, as part of ... more