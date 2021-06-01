North Macedonia’s net FDI down 82% y/y in 1Q21

By bne IntelliNews June 1, 2021

The net foreign direct investment (FDI) in North Macedonia plunged sharply to €25.7mn in the first quarter of 2021 from €140.7mn in the same period a year earlier, preliminary central bank data indicated.

North Macedonia’s PM Zoran Zaev announced several huge investments in the coming period including that of German retailer Lidl, which is set to open the first stores in the country.

First quarter’s FDI was a result of increased reinvested earnings and equity (by €95.5mn and €33.9mn respectively), amid reduced intercompany debt bby €103.7mn, the central bank said on May 31.

In March alone, the FDI totaled €35.6mn, compared to €109.6mn in the same month last year.

In 2020, the net foreign direct investment (FDI) in North Macedonia fell to €238.9mn from €399mn a year before, due to the  economic effects of coronavirus pandemic on the economy.

The World Bank said recently that North Macedonia’s current account deficit widened slightly, to 3.5% of GDP for 2020, and net FDI was almost halved as previously announced foreign investments got delayed.

Poland’s CPI accelerates growth to 4.8% y/y in May

The flash reading for May adds to the pressure on the central bank to tighten its currently super dovish monetary stance.

Survey also shows supply chain problems remain widespread, contributing to strong inflationary pressures.

The headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Russia Manufacturing PMI registered 51.9 in May, up from 50.4 in April, its strongest improvement since March 2019, Markit said in a press release on June 1.

Russia’s gross international reserves tops $600bn for the first time ever

Russia’s gross international reserves (GIR) posted $600.9bn in May, its highest level ever, and $2bn more than the previous all time high set in August 2008, just before the global financial crisis hit.

Wages in Moldova up real 10% y/y in Q1

The pandemic has reduced the number of jobs in Moldova but the average wage has increased.

3 hours ago
15 hours ago
1 day ago
1 day ago
1 day ago

