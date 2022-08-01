North Macedonia’s retail sales turn negative in June in real terms

North Macedonia’s retail sales turn negative in June in real terms
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje August 1, 2022

North Macedonia’s retail sales dropped by a real 2.6% year-on-year in June, reversing a 1.7% y/y growth a month before (chart), statistics office data indicated on July 31.

Retail sales (except motor vehicles and motorcycles) were negative in real terms, even though the growth in nominal terms was even higher from the previous month, 19.3% vs 17.9% in May.

This was due to the accelerated inflation, which speeded up by 2.6 percentage points (pp) from the previous month to 14.5% in June. Last year, the biggest annual increase of retail sales was recorded in April, of 23%, following the lockdown in the same month of 2020.

Retail trade in food, beverages and tobacco fell by a real 4.7% y/y in June, but rose by nominal 12.2%.

Non-food sales (except fuel) went down by 2.7% in real terms, and increased by 2.8% in nominal terms.

Retail trade (except fuel) rose by 7.4% y/y in nominal terms, but was lower by a real 3.8% y/y.

Retail trade of fuel soared 70.2 % y/y in nominal terms, and was up 6.9% in real terms in May.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Drought damage to European grain harvest piles on top of Ukraine war impact

Firefighters battle wildfires in Southeast Europe as heatwave spreads east

Albania and North Macedonia launch EU accession talks

Data

EU gas imports from Russia in charts

The Bruegel think-tank has published a set of interactive charts that show very clearly how Russian gas imports to Europe this year are well below the historical average.

Russia’s CBR predicts 7% contraction of the economy in 3Q22

Russia’s Central Bank for the first time gave a forecast of a fall in Russian GDP in the third quarter – according to the regulator, the economy may fall by 7%, and inflation will continue to slow down.

Polish factories in downward spiral, July PMI shows

Poland's Purchasing Managers' Index dropped 2.3 points to 42.1 in July amid sharp falls in output and new orders.

Russia’s manufacturing PMI still in the black, but down slightly from June

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Russia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ PMI Index was still in the black with 50.3 in July, but down slightly from 50.9 in June.

Slovenia’s inflation accelerates further to 11% y/y in July

Annual inflation speeded up by 0.6 percentage points from the previous month.

EU gas imports from Russia in charts
4 hours ago
Russia’s CBR predicts 7% contraction of the economy in 3Q22
13 hours ago
Polish factories in downward spiral, July PMI shows
1 day ago
Russia’s manufacturing PMI still in the black, but down slightly from June
1 day ago
Slovenia’s inflation accelerates further to 11% y/y in July
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Mongolian ministers under fire for failing to quickly explain appearance of Russian armed forces on city streets
    4 days ago
  2. MOSCOW BLOG: Putin inflicts more pain as Ukraine teeters on edge of default
    7 days ago
  3. DON: Why is Russia’s progress in the Ukraine campaign so slow?
    9 days ago
  4. HESS: Putin doesn’t fit with China’s plans for an alternative global financial order
    6 days ago
  5. Off-the-scale wildfire devastates Czech Republic’s Bohemian Switzerland National Park
    5 days ago
  1. DON: Why is Russia’s progress in the Ukraine campaign so slow?
    9 days ago
  2. Oil dollars still bloating Russian CA surplus in June
    21 days ago
  3. Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off
    1 month ago
  4. Mongolian ministers under fire for failing to quickly explain appearance of Russian armed forces on city streets
    4 days ago
  5. Ukraine is running out of money and Naftogaz is close to a bond default
    25 days ago

Reports

Dismiss