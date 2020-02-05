Not a visit to dye for as men in Turkmen region are hit with hair colouring ban prior to president’s arrival

Not a visit to dye for as men in Turkmen region are hit with hair colouring ban prior to president’s arrival
Berdimuhamedov has more than a few grey hairs nowadays.
By bne IntelliNews February 5, 2020

Male employees aged over 40 of state-run organisations in Turkmenistan's Lebap Region have reportedly been ordered not to dye their hair ahead of an expected visit by Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Anyone attempting to conceal any greying in breach of the edict will not be allowed to attend public meetings with the autocratic leader, RFE/RL’s Turkmen news service reported. No explanation has been provided for the hair-dyeing ban, but observers say the fact that Berdimuhamedov himself stopped colouring his hair in 2018 might be behind it.



Berdimuhamedov seen not long before he gave up dyeing his locks.

In the capital city, Ashgabat, all hairdressers are said to have been told by officials not to provide dyeing services to men.

Odd regulations are not at all uncommon in remote, tightly controlled Turkmenistan. Even certain colours of cars have been banned due to Berdimuhamedov’s belief that they “bring bad luck”.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Armenia looks to Iran to enable gas swap deal with Turkmenistan

Armenia is negotiating a purchase of natural gas from Turkmenistan as part of a gas swap deal with Iran, Sputnik reported on December 18. Such a use of the swap system indicates that the Turkmen ... more

Study shows satellite discovered methane leak at Turkmenistan oil and gas field

Montreal-based GHGSat said in a study published on November 22 that it discovered a methane leak equivalent to the fumes of a million cars deriving from unlit flaring in the Korpezhe oil and gas ... more

Russian apartment ‘found to have 175 registered migrant residents'

An apartment in the Russian city of Astrakhan has been found to have 175 registered residents, Astra Volga reported on October 31. The Russian newspaper suggested that a local ... more

Most Read

  1. Iran exporting million barrels of oil a day tracking firm data indicates
    1 day ago
  2. HSBC 'considering Turkey, Armenia exits'
    7 days ago
  3. ING: Poland's growth slows sharply and the outlook is poor
    7 days ago
  4. Brexit pushes money app Revolut to shift payment operations to Ireland and Lithuania
    2 days ago
  5. Returning migrants and trade disruptions: eastern EU members anticipate the cost of Brexit
    6 days ago
  1. Russia real estate legends to raise €140mn for fund with focus on last mile warehouses for the e-commerce sector
    26 days ago
  2. MOSCOW BLOG: Is Putin a megalomaniac?
    19 days ago
  3. Ukraine’s population falls behind Poland’s for the first time, electronic census says 5mn people lost since 2000
    14 days ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    21 days ago
  5. Who's who in the new Russian government
    12 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss