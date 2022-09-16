Nuclear power's share dropped to record low in OECD, but solar jumped to record highs thanks to hot summer

Nuclear power's share dropped to record low in OECD, but solar jumped to record highs thanks to hot summer
Germany took its nuclear power plants offline and those in France are in disrepair, dragging nuclear's share in the OECD power mix to record lows. But a blazing hot summer saw solar's share leap to its highest level ever. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews September 16, 2022

Germany’s decision to take its nuclear power plants (NPPs) offline, coupled with production problems with France’s NPPs, saw the share of nuclear power in the OECD countries year to date fall to its lowest level ever. But that was offset with the share of solar leaping to its highest level thanks to the record-high temperatures this summer, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly update on September 15.

The latest IEA monthly electricity statistics report including June 2022 data showed that total net electricity production amounted to 908.6 TWh in June 2022. Over the first half of 2022, total electricity generation rose by 2.5% or 129.1 TWh compared to the first half of 2021.

Electricity production from renewables was responsible for most of the growth in electricity generation (+7.5% YTD), led by strong wind and solar output, respectively up by 20.2% and 21.4% on a year-to-date basis.

Significant capacity additions for these two technologies have indeed been introduced across several OECD countries throughout the first six months of the year, the IEA said.

Nuclear electricity production in the OECD decreased by 4.1% or 36.3 TWh YTD, because of reduced nuclear output after NPP shutdowns in Germany and Belgium as well as extended maintenance operations in France over the first half of 2022.

Electricity production from fossil fuels was stable at 495.7 TWh in June 2022, almost unvaried compared to June 2021 (-0.8% year on year). Electricity generation from coal decreased by 6.4% y/y, mainly because of lower output in the OECD Americas (-15.1% y/y), partly compensated by increased output in OECD Europe (+ 11.2% y/y). Conversely, electricity production from natural gas went up by 2.0% y/y, with positive increases being registered in all the OECD regions.

In OECD Europe, total net electricity amounted to 269.5 TWh in June 2022, up by 1.1% compared to June 2021.

Production from nuclear continued to decrease (-16.7% y/y), reaching a record low share of 16.8% in the electricity mix.

Conversely, production from renewables kept increasing (+6.2% y/y), driven by wind (33.6% y/y) and solar (17.6% y/y), thanks to the record hot summer. European production from solar achieved a record high share of 10.7% in the electricity mix.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

ING: ECB hikes by a historic 75bp, more hikes in the works

Eastern EU governments under pressure to act on rising living costs

bneGREEN: Baltic states – except Russia – agree to aim for seven-fold increase in offshore wind

News

Tens of thousands displaced as Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan conflict rages on

Around 120,000 people evacuated from homes in area of Kyrgyzstan where fierce fighting is ongoing. Heavy exchanges of gunfire and shelling.

Belarus and Russia sign tax harmonisation agreement

Minsk and Moscow has signed a draft agreement on a general harmonisation on the collection of the VAT and excise duties, which will be implemented by January 1, 2023. As Moscow draws Minsk ever closer, where does that leave Lukashenko?

IMF makes huge revision to Georgian growth forecast

GDP forecast revised from 3.2% to 9% as “expected negative effects of the war in Ukraine have not materialised so far”.

European Parliament report names Hungary as 'hybrid regime of electoral autocracy'

The report puts pressure on the European Commission not to compromise with Viktor Orban's radical rightwing regime by releasing currently frozen RRF and Cohesion Funds.

EU extends oligarch sanctions list, but drops Zhirinovsky and Usmanov’s sister names

The EU extended its six-month sanctions against Russia and the leading oligarchs but dropped several names, including deceased Russian populist politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky, well as Saodat Narzieva, the sister of billionaire Alisher Usmanov.

Tens of thousands displaced as Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan conflict rages on
11 hours ago
Belarus and Russia sign tax harmonisation agreement
17 hours ago
IMF makes huge revision to Georgian growth forecast
19 hours ago
European Parliament report names Hungary as 'hybrid regime of electoral autocracy'
22 hours ago
EU extends oligarch sanctions list, but drops Zhirinovsky and Usmanov’s sister names
23 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border
    4 days ago
  2. Russians routed in Ukraine, but is Putin in danger of losing power?
    4 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Armenia-Azerbaijan military escalation is a test for Russian status quo in the region
    1 day ago
  4. Rising Turkey, Greece tensions part of ‘election agenda’ half of Turks tell pollster
    2 days ago
  5. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    30 days ago
  1. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    30 days ago
  2. Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border
    4 days ago
  3. Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture
    27 days ago
  4. Zelenskiy tells Russian troops in Kherson to run for their lives as Ukraine mounts major counterattack
    17 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss