NYSE signs collaboration pact with Johannesburg Stock Exchange

The Johannesburg and New York stock exchanges have signed an agreement to collaborate on dual listings, according to a joint statement they released Monday (October 10).

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) also agreed to jointly explore the development of new products and share knowledge around environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and digital assets to unlock opportunities for investors and issuers of both markets.

They signed the agreement during a visit to the NYSE by a South African delegation including JSE Group chief executive Leila Fourie and South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago.

“The agreement that we have signed today with the NYSE will unlock opportunities for investors and issuers of both bourses,” said Fourie. “This is the beginning of a new chapter and I am excited about the opportunities we will explore together as we find synergies to grow both our markets. For the JSE, as the largest stock exchange on the African continent with unparalleled market depth and liquidity, we aim to create world-class solutions for both local and international investors.”

About 600 American companies are operational in South Africa while a number of South African firms such as miner, Sibanye-Stillwater and chemicals producer, Sasol are listed in New York.

The JSE is Africa’s biggest and oldest, having been operating for 130 years. It is among the world’s top 20 by market capitalisation.

Lynn Martin, NYSE president commented: “Exploring the dual listings of companies on our two exchanges stands to increase opportunities for investors on both continents, underscoring the value public companies and our capital markets generate in the global economy.”