Observation satellite operator Planet Labs buys Slovenia’s Sinergise

Planet Labs, a San Francisco-based leader in providing daily data and insights pertaining to Earth, successfully concluded its previously announced acquisition of Slovenia's prominent geographic information system (GIS) company Holding Sinergise.

The value of the deal was not disclosed. The two companies have been working in partnership since 2016. The acquisition will allow customers to more easily extract insights from Earth Observation data.

The acquisition of Sinergise, headquartered in Ljubljana propels the progress of Planet's Earth Data Platform and enhances its capacity to efficiently distribute Earth Observation (EO) data to its clientele, Planet Labs said on August 14.

Sinergise brings a significant technological contribution to Planet, notably through the acclaimed Sentinel Hub, a sophisticated, API-driven cloud streaming platform. This platform empowers users to tap into a diverse array of EO data from multiple sources, enabling processing, analysis, and extraction of valuable insights.

Planet is steadfast in its commitment to advancing the EO community, emphasising increased capabilities and an open standard that fosters enhanced interoperability among global users.

The skilled and talented Sinergise team is poised to seamlessly integrate into Planet's European operations, fortifying the company's presence in Europe to encompass nearly a third of Planet's worldwide workforce.

In light of this expansion, Planet will now maintain two additional offices in Europe, specifically in Slovenia and Austria, alongside its substantial existing footholds in Berlin and Haarlem.

This expansion reaffirms Planet's dedication to propelling advancements within the European space community and underscores their ongoing commitment to innovation and progress.

This is Planet’s sixth acquisition since 2015.