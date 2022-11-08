OPEC sees Africa adding 1.2mn bpd of refining capacity in medium term

OPEC sees Africa adding 1.2mn bpd of refining capacity in medium term
/ bne IntelliNews
By Jennifer DeLay November 8, 2022

OPEC has said, in the latest edition of its World Oil Outlook report, that Africa is on track to add 1.2mn barrels per day (bpd) of primary refining capacity in the medium term, with Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery accounting for more than half of the total.

According to the report, the Dangote Refinery project is the largest downstream project slated for completion in Africa by the end of this decade. It envisions the construction of a refinery in the Lekki Free Trade Zone (FTZ) near Lagos, and it will eventually have a capacity of 650,000 bpd. It is slated to come on stream in 2023 with an initial capacity of 560,000 bpd.

Although the Dangote Refinery is a newbuild plant, World Oil Outlook notes that both newbuild and expansion projects will contribute to the expansion of Africa’s refining capacity in the medium term. Egypt’s 160,000-bpd expansion programme at MIDOR and Algeria’s 110,000-bpd expansion programme at Hassi Messaoud will add distillation capacity, it states.

On the newbuild side, it adds, the Republic of Congo will be constructing a 110,000-bpd plant in Pointe Noire while Angola will be constructing a 100,000-bpd plant in Soyo and Guinea will be building a 10,000-bpd plant in Brahms.

Meanwhile, it states, Nigeria, Ghana and Senegal intend to build and commission a number of small modular facilities, some of which may be able to handle as much as 20,000 bpd each.

These refinery construction and expansion projects have the potential to benefit Africa, World Oil Outlook commented, as they could help meet the growing demand for fuel in many African countries, while also reducing net importers’ reliance on foreign suppliers. This dependence has proven to be very financially burdensome this year, as the price rises that have followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have made imported fuel very expensive.

Some African states have responded to the price rises by subsidising petroleum product costs, but others have not. As a result, they have had to weather the discontent of consumers hit by inflation for many types of basic goods – not just fuel, but also food, which has become more costly as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Mota-Engil Africa-led consortium to invest $450mn in Angola's Lobito corridor concession

East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) members defend EACOP project

South Africa’s climate change risk challenges -- World Bank report

News

Mota-Engil Africa-led consortium to invest $450mn in Angola's Lobito corridor concession

Zimbabwe introduces 4,500 small denomination gold coins amidst soaring inflation

Russia abandons Kherson in major military setback

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered his troops to withdraw from the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson on November 10 in a major military setback.

Exim Bank US offers $3bn financing for Romanian nuclear reactors

Romania plans to build two new reactors of 700MW net each at its sole nuclear power plant at Cernavoda.

Uzbekistan said to be lobbying for lifting of sanctions on Russian billionaire Usmanov

Uzbekistan is lobbying the EU to pull sanctions on the Uzbek-Russian billionaire, with the issue having been put on the agenda of recent meetings between Uzbek and EU officials, the Financial Times has reported citing unnamed sources.

Mota-Engil Africa-led consortium to invest $450mn in Angola's Lobito corridor concession
6 hours ago
Zimbabwe introduces 4,500 small denomination gold coins amidst soaring inflation
10 hours ago
Russia abandons Kherson in major military setback
14 hours ago
Exim Bank US offers $3bn financing for Romanian nuclear reactors
14 hours ago
Uzbekistan said to be lobbying for lifting of sanctions on Russian billionaire Usmanov
14 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    9 days ago
  2. Serbia’s Ananas E-commerce aims to become Amazon of the Balkans
    3 days ago
  3. LONG READ: Can Europe keep the lights on this winter?
    1 month ago
  4. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    21 days ago
  5. Sberbank faces a meltdown from its vast commercial real estate loan book
    6 months ago
  1. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    9 days ago
  2. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    30 days ago
  3. Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV
    10 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Can Europe keep the lights on this winter?
    1 month ago
  5. Ukraine’s attack on Sevastopol is a world first
    10 days ago

Reports

Dismiss