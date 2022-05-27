Paysend invests in Serbia with new European tech centre

Paysend invests in Serbia with new European tech centre
By bne IntelliNews May 27, 2022

Paysend, a global fintech company with 7mn customers, announced on May 26 that it has opened its new European technology centre in Serbia. The new technology centre will focus on software development, the company said in a press release

Abdul Abdulkerimov, co-founder and chairman of Paysend, said the decision to set up the centre in Serbia was based on the infrastructure and support that the government is providing to encourage the growth of technology and startups.

“Working in partnership with the government of the Republic of Serbia we want to help put Belgrade on the map as the next fintech capital of Europe. We look forward to establishing ourselves in Belgrade and contributing to the goal of developing a strong, globally competitive digital economy in Serbia,” added Abdulkerimov. 

“Digitalisation and the fourth industrial revolution has provided a unique opportunity for Serbia and its citizens to leapfrog other countries, particularly in the fields of technology, innovation, foreign direct investment and R&D. Serbia’s ability to attract leading technology and FinTech companies, like Paysend, is evidence of the strategic investments we have made in recent years to develop and strengthen the technology and startup ecosystems in Serbia,” said Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabić, who attended the launch. 

Paysend aims to grow its headcount in Belgrade to up to 100 people by the end of 2022. 

Paysend is a next generation integrated global payment ecosystem, enabling consumers and businesses to pay and send money online anywhere, anyhow and in any currency. The UK-based company was created in April 2017 with the mission to change how money is moved around the world.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Kyrgyzstan's Peak Putin becomes a case of 'pique Putin' as protesters plant Ukrainian flag atop mountain

Ukraine's IT hub is thriving in Transcarpathia

Iran may be heartbeat away from first unicorn

Tech

Bulgaria’s Dronamics to launch drone cargo airline

Dronamics to scale up its operations and run its first commercial flights out of Malta and Italy later this year.

Ukraine's IT hub is thriving in Transcarpathia

Transcarpathia has become Ukraine’s new IT hub as a cluster of 11 companies has officially begun working in the south-western region, Ukraine Business News reported on May 24.

Iran may be heartbeat away from first unicorn

Ride-hailing app Snapp! said to be near to claiming $1bn valuation.

Albania’s notorious ‘TikTok judge’ sacked

A media storm erupted in Albania when videos on Tik Tok showed Enkelejda Kapedani posing in designer clothes in her office and driving a BMW.

Hungary’s leading IT firm teams up with Rheinmetall to develop digital combat system solutions

JV with 4iG aims to develop digital combat system solutions as well as ground and flight simulation systems for the provision of the most modern soldier training.

Bulgaria’s Dronamics to launch drone cargo airline
1 day ago
Ukraine's IT hub is thriving in Transcarpathia
2 days ago
Iran may be heartbeat away from first unicorn
2 days ago
Albania’s notorious ‘TikTok judge’ sacked
8 days ago
Hungary’s leading IT firm teams up with Rheinmetall to develop digital combat system solutions
10 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. CEE companies weather the COVID-19 crisis
    3 days ago
  2. The Mariupol siege is over as the last Azov defenders surrender
    6 days ago
  3. Ruble falls to below RUB60/$1, putting pressure on the Russian budget in 2022
    2 days ago
  4. Sibur CFO O’Brien quits as sanctions decimate Russia’s foreign executive ranks
    2 days ago
  5. Azov commanders have remained behind in the Mariupol steelworks to continue the fight
    7 days ago
  1. Why are Russian pundits claiming Romania is preparing to invade Transnistria?
    1 month ago
  2. Russian fertility rates fall to record lows on the back of a deteriorating economy and sanctions pressure
    23 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: The sick man of Europe
    18 days ago
  4. Serbia’s pro-Russian media turn on Putin
    28 days ago
  5. Moldova rejects Ukraine’s offer to seize Transnistria
    29 days ago

Reports

Dismiss