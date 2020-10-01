PMI shows Turkey’s manufacturing recovery losing steam in September

PMI shows Turkey’s manufacturing recovery losing steam in September
Source: IHS Markit, Istanbul Chamber of Industry.
By bne IntelIiNews October 1, 2020

The headline purchasing managers’ index for Turkish manufacturing for September signalled a sustained improvement in business conditions, but also evidenced signs of rates of improvement in demand losing strength, survey compiler IHS Markit and the Istanbul Chamber of Industry said on October 1.

The index posted 52.8 in September, down from August’s 54.3. Any figure above 50.0 denotes an expansion.

Andrew Harker, economics director at IHS Markit, said: “The key highlight from the latest PMI survey was strengthening job creation. A sustained period of improving demand means that manufacturers are willing to invest in rebuilding workforces following the COVID-19 downturn.

“That said, rates of expansion in new orders and output have levelled off and the threat of the pandemic remains. Firms will be hoping that trends remain positive over the final quarter of the year to keep the recovery going.”

Industrial production “accelerating”

Liam Peach at Capital Economics said: “Turkey’s PMI fell for a second month in a row from 54.3 in August to 52.8 in September. That said, the PMI remains high by past standards and points to industrial production accelerating from +4.4% y/y in July to 10% y/y in September.

“There was another sharp increase in the input and output prices balances to two-year highs, probably reflecting the further depreciation in the lira. The central bank is likely to tighten monetary conditions further, which will take some of the heat out of the recovery.”

IHS Markit said some firms indicated that a weaker currency had aided their competitiveness in export markets.

“Stocks of purchases ticked down, however, amid reports of continuing caution around stockbuilding and the use of inputs to support output growth,” it added.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Nagorno-Karabakh’s previously flourishing economy hit by coronacrisis but supported by Armenia

Russia's manufacturing PMI goes back into the red on coronavirus second wave fears

FPRI BMB Russia: the ruble continues to tank

Data

Polish industry’s recovery continues sluggishly in September

Poland's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) inched up 0.2 points to 50.8 in September, but the rebound that began in July is fading.

Moscow’s Watcom shopping index starts to fall again as fears of a coronavirus second wave rise

Foot traffic in Russia’s leading shopping malls had made back 85% of the ground lost during the coronavirus lockdown earlier this year, but the trend reversed and traffic began falling again in September as fears of a second coronavirus wave rose.

Russia's manufacturing PMI goes back into the red on coronavirus second wave fears

The latest IHS Markit Russia Manufacturing Purchasing Index (PMI) survey data indicated a marginal deterioration in operating conditions across the Russian goods-producing sector at the end of the third quarter, driven by a fall in new orders

Latvian retail trade turnover increased 4.4% y/y in August

Sales of electrical household appliances and cultural and recreation goods helped push up retail turnover.

Russian corporate profits continue to recover, and caught up with 2019 earnings in July

Russian corporate profits are maintaining their recovery and on a cumulative basis continue to claw back ground lost in the second quarter during the worst of the coronacrisis. Monthly corporate profits were back at the same level they were in July.

Polish industry’s recovery continues sluggishly in September
5 hours ago
Moscow’s Watcom shopping index starts to fall again as fears of a coronavirus second wave rise
19 hours ago
Russia's manufacturing PMI goes back into the red on coronavirus second wave fears
21 hours ago
Latvian retail trade turnover increased 4.4% y/y in August
1 day ago
Russian corporate profits continue to recover, and caught up with 2019 earnings in July
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. Poland tightens restrictions in response to rising coronavirus cases
    2 days ago
  2. Belarus IT specialists develop software to identify OMON officers wearing masks
    7 days ago
  3. Iran denies allowing passage of weapons into Armenia after video emerges on social media
    2 days ago
  4. COMMENT: Don’t disregard potential for Armenia and Azerbaijan’s war to spiral into something much bigger
    4 days ago
  5. Armenia and Karabakh announce construction of third connecting highway
    3 months ago
  1. Ankara “has become Wuhan” say doctors fighting Turkey’s raging coronavirus outbreak
    28 days ago
  2. Poland tightens restrictions in response to rising coronavirus cases
    2 days ago
  3. Belarus IT specialists develop software to identify OMON officers wearing masks
    7 days ago
  4. Iran denies allowing passage of weapons into Armenia after video emerges on social media
    2 days ago
  5. STOLYPIN: Whatever is happening to Putin?
    18 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss