Poland records 954 coronavirus daily deaths, a new all-time high

Poland records 954 coronavirus daily deaths, a new all-time high
The government keeps saying that it will inoculate “all who want it” by August.
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw April 9, 2021

Poland recorded 954 fatal coronavirus (COVID-19) cases as of April 8 – by far the biggest number since the onset of the pandemic in March last year, the health ministry said in its daily report.

The shocking number is nearly 42% bigger than the previous high recorded in November. As the figure made headlines both at home and abroad, the government assured that it was the effect of accumulated data reported from hospitals after the Easter break.

But experts have long warned that an elevated number of deaths was likely up to three weeks following the most recent peak in new infections – over 35,000 on March 26. That suggests similarly high numbers are still to show in statistics. 

Poland is to remain in lockdown – albeit not a super tight one – until April 18 at least. Several branches of business, like large non-essential retail, restaurants, or fitness clubs, are closed but there are no curbs whatsoever on people’s movement.

The Polish United Right coalition government’s current top priority is rolling out as many vaccinations in as short time as possible so as to contain the spread of the virus effectively at last. The government keeps saying that it will inoculate “all who want it” by August.

All people over 60 should be vaccinated by the end of April, the government also plans.

A visibly stunned Prime Minister Morawiecki – who only recently attacked the opposition for not helping the administration fight the pandemic – pledged on April 8 to create more vaccination points across Poland in locations like schools, sports venues, or fire brigade stations.

There were 27,882 new coronavirus cases on April 8, the health ministry also said. That brings the total number of cases to 2,499,507, the 11th biggest globally. To date, 56,659 people have died.

Economically, the pandemic’s impact has been mild. Last year, Poland’s GDP contracted just 2.7% in one of the EU’s shallowest recessions. This year is forecast to see a recovery of 3%-4% depending on the efficiency of the vaccination roll-out.

Law and Justice (PiS), the biggest part of the tripartite ruling coalition, remains the most popular although support for it tends to hover below the 30%-mark recently. Two most popular opposition parties - Poland 2050 (Polska 2050) and Civic Coalition (Koalicja Obywatelska, KO), appear likely to garner enough seats in the parliament to form a working government majority if an election were held now.

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Eurosceptic rightwing trio discuss EP alliance at Budapest summit

CEE reels as third wave of COVID-19 breaks

IKEA’s New Europe Empire

News

Russians request Slovakia to return Sputnik V vaccine after dispute over testing

Slovak tests found that the vaccine shipment differed from the doses sent for testing to the EMA and to The Lancet.

Persian-speaking Iran and Tajikistan boost defence relations

Tajik Rahmon administration has long been wary of Tehran exporting Islamic Revolution to inhabitants opposed to Soviet-legacy rule.

Protesters attack Montenegrin PM Krivokapic's car

PM Zdravko Krivokapic blamed former President Milo Djukanovic's party for the incident involving a group of people who were travelling to the capital Podgorica to join a protest against the government.

Bulgaria’s PM Borissov gives up parliament seat

Speculation that Borissov plans to quit politics after his Gerb party failed to win enough votes to form the next government.

Turkmenistan: End of the road for the roaring growth myth?

The scale of the current crisis may be making IFIs rethink their longstanding policy of uncritically relaying Turkmen government data.

Russians request Slovakia to return Sputnik V vaccine after dispute over testing
6 hours ago
Persian-speaking Iran and Tajikistan boost defence relations
20 hours ago
Protesters attack Montenegrin PM Krivokapic's car
20 hours ago
Bulgaria’s PM Borissov gives up parliament seat
20 hours ago
Turkmenistan: End of the road for the roaring growth myth?
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Army sent into Tirana airport after strike grounds all flights
    1 day ago
  2. STOLYPIN: Talk of renewed war in Ukraine likely Russian coercive diplomacy, but worrying for all that
    2 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Is Ukraine facing an imminent Russian invasion?
    1 day ago
  4. IKEA’s New Europe Empire
    6 days ago
  5. CEE reels as third wave of COVID-19 breaks
    5 days ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    1 month ago
  2. OBITUARY: Petr Kellner, Central Europe's great dealmaker
    10 days ago
  3. Army sent into Tirana airport after strike grounds all flights
    1 day ago
  4. Rising inflation in Emerging Europe poses dilemma for central banks
    22 days ago
  5. Renaissance chief economist expects another Turkish lira crash within two years
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss