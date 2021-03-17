Poland’s core inflation eases to 3.7% y/y in February

Poland’s core inflation eases to 3.7% y/y in February
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw March 17, 2021

Poland’s core inflation, which measures price growth without food and energy, fell 0.2pp to 3.7% y/y in February, the National Bank of Poland (NBP) said on March 15.

The still-elevated level of core inflation owes much to non-market factors like increases in taxes, or administrative fees. “Generally, inflation in Poland has been in a downward trend for several months and this is expected to continue later this year,” Santander Bank Polska wrote.

ING offers a slightly different outlook. “The index might continue deceleration, it will only do so to a moderate extent. On the one hand, the lagged effects of the recession will work, but on the other hand, we see price pressures in global supply chains,” the Dutch bank said.

With headline CPI also easing to 2.4% y/y in February, the lower reading of the core index all but affirms that a period of stability in Poland’s monetary policy is ahead.

The National Bank of Poland slashed rates three times last year to an all-time low of 0.1%. That is expected to remain the case until mid-2022, which is when the term of the central bank’s governor Adam Glapinski expires.

Chances for the rates to change either way are next to none, Glapinski said this week.

Analysts expect CPI at around 3% in 2021. The central bank’s inflation target is 2.5%.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkey’s problem loans ratio appears to reach 15.2% at end-January

Turkmenistan: O debt, where is thy sting?

Rising inflation in Emerging Europe poses dilemma for central banks

Data

Turkey’s problem loans ratio appears to reach 15.2% at end-January

Finance minister divulges some data in televised interview. But his figures were far from transparent.

Russian industrial production fell heavily by 3.7% y/y in February on leap year effect

Russia’s industrial production fell heavily by 3.7% y/y in February on the leap year affect, down from a 1.9% contraction the month before, Rosstat reported on March 16.

Bucharest Stock Exchange's main index hits record high

Blue-chip BET index closed the March 16 trading session at 10,844 points, beating the previous record set in 2007.

Romanian construction companies start the year slowly

Romania's construction works volume decreased by 3.6% y/y in January, a negative performance that followed double-digit growth rates last year.

Poland’s CPI growth eases to 2.4% y/y in February

Inflation likely reached bottom in February and is now expected to climb up towards the upper range of the central bank’s deviation band.

Turkey’s problem loans ratio appears to reach 15.2% at end-January
4 hours ago
Russian industrial production fell heavily by 3.7% y/y in February on leap year effect
11 hours ago
Bucharest Stock Exchange's main index hits record high
18 hours ago
Romanian construction companies start the year slowly
19 hours ago
Poland’s CPI growth eases to 2.4% y/y in February
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    20 days ago
  2. Multinational firms under pressure to break ties with Belarus
    2 days ago
  3. Biden officials say Turkey can be held liable for Erdogan agents’ assaults on protesters in Washington
    6 days ago
  4. “Lukashenko Gold Mine” investigation exposing Belarus president’s riches scores 2mn views in 24 hours
    7 days ago
  5. Blinken says China and Russia are problems to be addressed
    1 day ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    20 days ago
  2. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    13 days ago
  3. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    1 month ago
  4. Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
    27 days ago
  5. Message service Telegram hopes to raise $1bn with a convertible bond private placement
    27 days ago

Reports

Dismiss