Poland’s CPI growth eases 0.5pp to 17.4% y/y in November, flash estimate shows

Poland’s CPI growth eases 0.5pp to 17.4% y/y in November, flash estimate shows
/ bne IntelliNews
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw December 1, 2022

Polish CPI grew 17.4% y/y in November, well below the consensus, a flash estimate from Poland’s statistical office GUS showed on November 30 (chart).

The reading eased 0.5pp compared to October’s growth, the first y/y easing of the index since June 2021 (excluding February, when the government anti-inflation measures took effect). The CPI  came in at 0.6pp below the consensus line. But price growth is expected to renew in 2023 on the back of the return of standard VAT rates for electricity, heat, fuels, and natural gas, which were lowered in line with the government’s anti-inflation measures. 

“We assume that inflation will peak in the first quarter of 2023,” Bank Millennium said in a comment. 

Analysts say that the CPI should gradually decline during 2023, supported by the effect of a high reference base, but also by the improving situation in supply chains and lower pressure on commodity prices, including energy prices. 

“Nevertheless, in our opinion, CPI inflation in 2023 will remain in double digits, and the pace of disinflation is subject to high uncertainty,” Bank Millennium noted. 

The November inflation reading greatly reduces the dilemma of the National Bank of Poland (NBP) on whether to apply more monetary tightening to fight price growth at a time when economic growth is slowing down markedly. 

The NBP paused rate hikes in November, keeping the reference interest rate unchanged at 6.75%. The CPI and the GDP readings – the latter also published on November 30 – both make further tightening ever less likely.

The increase in the inflation rate in November came on the back of growth in all major components, GUS showed in the breakdown of the data.  Food prices grew 22.3% y/y in November, the flash estimate said – a pick up against a gain of 21.9% y/y in October.

Energy prices eased growth to 36.8% y/y in November after growing 41.7% y/y the preceding month. Growth in fuel prices also faltered to 15.5% y/y in November, compared to a gain of 19.5% y/y in October. 

In monthly terms, the CPI increased 0.7% in November, slowing down by 1.1pp versus October’s monthly reading.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic drinks eased growth by 1.1pp to 1.6% m/m in November. In the energy segment, prices fell 0.1% after growing 2% m/m the preceding month. Fuel prices slid 1.2% m/m after growing 4.1% m/m in October.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Hungary’s GDP growth slows to 4.0% in Q3

Russia’s GDP at 4.4% decline in October, construction and agro stick out

Russia’s manufacturing PMI improves at sharpest pace in more than five years

Data

Hungary’s GDP growth slows to 4.0% in Q3

Adjusted for seasonal and calendar year effects, GDP grew 4.1% y/y, but fell 0.4% from the previous quarter.

Poll shows only one in five Moldovans happy with their government

Poll reveals Moldovans' unhappiness amid rampant inflation and economic hardship brought on by the war in Ukraine.

Montenegro’s tourist arrivals almost double y/y in October

Data shows rebound, but figures were below expectations as sharply rising prices kept some tourists away.

LNG in Europe: ready or not?

With the reliable supply of Russian gas to Europe a thing of the past since the eruption of war in Ukraine, many European countries have been scrambling to find alternative sources of energy. Many have turned to LNG.

Russia’s GDP at 4.4% decline in October, construction and agro stick out

Hungary’s GDP growth slows to 4.0% in Q3
1 day ago
Poll shows only one in five Moldovans happy with their government
1 day ago
Montenegro’s tourist arrivals almost double y/y in October
1 day ago
LNG in Europe: ready or not?
1 day ago
Russia’s GDP at 4.4% decline in October, construction and agro stick out
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Moldovan president calls for all Russian troops to leave the country
    2 months ago
  2. Pashinyan refuses to sign CSTO declaration after bloc's failure to help Armenia
    8 days ago
  3. Gazprom unveils its biggest investment programme in eight years as it begins to reorientate to the east
    9 days ago
  4. The sudden death of Belarus’ foreign minister
    5 days ago
  5. Schengen decision looms for Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia
    10 days ago
  1. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    1 month ago
  2. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    1 month ago
  3. Moldovan president calls for all Russian troops to leave the country
    2 months ago
  4. Schengen decision looms for Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia
    10 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Can Europe keep the lights on this winter?
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss