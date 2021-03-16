Poland’s CPI growth eases to 2.4% y/y in February

Poland’s CPI growth eases to 2.4% y/y in February
By bne IntelliNews March 16, 2021

Polish CPI grew 2.4% y/y in February, the annual growth rate easing 0.2pp versus the revised annual reading the preceding month, the statistical office GUS said in a preliminary estimate on March 15.

Inflation likely reached bottom in February and is now expected to climb up towards the upper range of the central bank’s deviation band from the inflation target, analysts say. 

“Inflation fell below the NBP target but, in our opinion, it will not stay there long. The fall was driven by non-basic categories: a decline in prices of energy, slower growth in fuel and food prices,” PKO BP noted.

Prices grew 0.6% y/y in food, non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks, and tobacco products category, GUS data show. That marked easing of 0.7pp versus the y/y reading from January.

Housing prices, including prices of energy, expanded 7.6% y/y in February against growth of 6.4% y/y the preceding month. The transport segment saw prices decline 1.6% in annual terms, compared to a drop of 4% y/y in the first month.

“Inflation likely bottomed out in February and should gradually begin to increase in coming months and move in the upper bound of the central bank’s inflation target. The base effect from fuel prices’ collapse last year will likely push headline figure up in Apr-May 2021,” Erste said in a comment.

“We see headline CPI on average at 3% in 2021. Despite increased inflation throughout the year, we expect the National Bank of Poland to remain on hold at least until the end of Governor’s Glapinski term in mid-2022 and likely until the end of next year,” the Austrian bank added.

In monthly terms, CPI expanded 0.5% in February, a slowdown after expanding just 1.3% on the month in January, GUS data also show.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

ING: Red hot enthusiasm for copper

The female voice of change

ING: Commodity supercycle calls grow

Data

Romania’s manufacturing sector at new post-crisis high in January

Romania's core manufacturing industries advanced by 1.6% m/m in January to reach a new post-crisis high.

Will the CBR hike rates this week?

Consumer prices have been surging in the last few months as Russia’s economic recovery gets under way and the slump in the ruble’s value from last year works its way through the system. The pressure on the central bank to hike rates is building

Turkey’s airports serve 5.4mn passengers in February

Istanbul Airport, meanwhile, saw a passenger volume of 3.33mn in January-February, down 66% y/y.

Slovenia’s trade surplus jumps 67.9% y/y to €348.2mn in January

Slovenia’s trade surplus jumped to €348.2mn in January, from a surplus of €207.4mn in the same month of 2020 as imports fell more steeply than exports.

Ukraine’s real GDP dropped 2.6-2.8% y/y in January

Ukraine’s real GDP dropped 2.6-2.8% y/y in January, according to estimates published on March 10 by the Ministry of Economic Development.

Romania’s manufacturing sector at new post-crisis high in January
1 day ago
Will the CBR hike rates this week?
1 day ago
Turkey’s airports serve 5.4mn passengers in February
2 days ago
Slovenia’s trade surplus jumps 67.9% y/y to €348.2mn in January
2 days ago
Ukraine’s real GDP dropped 2.6-2.8% y/y in January
5 days ago

Most Read

  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    19 days ago
  2. “Lukashenko Gold Mine” investigation exposing Belarus president’s riches scores 2mn views in 24 hours
    6 days ago
  3. Analysis in atomic scientists’ bulletin calls on Armenia to close “dangerous” nuclear power plant
    7 days ago
  4. Biden officials say Turkey can be held liable for Erdogan agents’ assaults on protesters in Washington
    4 days ago
  5. Multinational firms under pressure to break ties with Belarus
    1 day ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    19 days ago
  2. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    12 days ago
  3. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    27 days ago
  4. Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
    26 days ago
  5. Message service Telegram hopes to raise $1bn with a convertible bond private placement
    26 days ago

Reports

Dismiss