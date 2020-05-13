Poland’s daily COVID-19 tally soars to nearly 600 as epidemic hits country’s coal mines

Poland’s daily COVID-19 tally soars to nearly 600 as epidemic hits country’s coal mines
Miners were tested for coronavirus at special mobile points in in Rybnik, Katowice and Gliwice.
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw May 13, 2020

Poland registered 595 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on May 12 after the epidemic continued to spread fast among miners in the southern region of Upper Silesia, Poland’s coal production hub.

Nearly 83% of the new cases were confirmed in Upper Silesia, where work in five coal mines had to be put on hold in order to curb the spread of the virus. Europe’s largest coal miner PGG manages three of the affected coal mines, the other two belong to Weglokoks Kraj and the listed coke coal producer JSW.

Poland’s coal companies have come under criticism for falling short of introducing safety measures during the earlier stages of the coronavirus epidemic. They are now grappling with the fast-spreading infections that are undermining their business, already weakened by utilities’ preferring cheaper imported coal, mild winters and the development of renewable sources of energy.

Together with the depressed demand for electricity because of the coronavirus lockdown, those are the factors that are reducing demand for domestic coal in Poland. The country’s hard coal mines – most are located in Upper Silesia – produced 43.84% of electricity in Poland in April, down nearly 4pp y/y, data from the grid operator PSE showed earlier in May.

Some 8mn tonnes of unsold coal are currently piled up at the mines as well as in the government-managed so-called central coal deposit in the town of Ostrow Wielkopolski, central Poland.

The Law and Justice (PiS)-led government has promised to come up with a new strategy for the ailing coal sector by the end of June, as it is trying to calm down the fuming mining unions. The unionists demand measures be taken to stop utilities importing coal from countries like Russia so that demand for domestic production improves.

But Poland’s utilities are under pressure to manage rising costs of generating electricity from coal in the environment of the tightening climate policy of the EU. Brussels is seeking eradication of the fuel from the bloc’s energy mix in order to quash carbon dioxide emissions harming the climate. They are also seen as increasingly interested in upping capex for renewable energy capacity.

Poland produced 74% of its electricity from burning hard and lignite coal last year, the highest ratio in the EU. With Brussels aiming at stepping up the emissions reduction rate, Polish coal is in for even bigger pressure in the coming years.

Last week, the management of PGG struck a deal with its unions, which agreed to take a pay cut and shorten the working week in order to qualify for the government’s help for businesses affected by the coronavirus. 

That appears to be a temporary ceasefire, however. The deal is only for the month of May, with the PiS government under pressure not to alienate over 80,000 miners and other mining employees ahead of the presidential election, expected to take place in June or July.

With tens of thousands of votes at stake and the presidential contest looking increasingly tight for the PiS-allied incumbent President Andrzej Duda, the government is likely to present some sort of restructuring strategy that will not call for mine closures right away.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Poland signs contract with Italy’s Saipem to lay Baltic Pipe

Mongolia scraps $3bn IPO for shares in flagship coal mine

Turkey’s electricity producers assess April collapse in demand at 20%

Features

Retail sales under lockdown across Central and Eastern Europe are sinking

A worldwide lockdown has created havoc for retailers as their customers are forced to stay at home. There has been a little respite as sales in March surged due to panic buying but that has given way to a lockdown that keeps stores closed

Southeast Europe looks to near abroad tourists to save 2020 summer season

Holidaymakers from nearby countries that have managed to get their coronavirus outbreaks under control could provide a lifeline to Adriatic and Black Sea tourist destinations.

LONG READ: Russia’s amazing levitating ruble

Since March the cost of oil has halved in value but the Russian ruble has only lost 19% in the same time. What is holding the value of the ruble up?

LONG READ: Alisher Usmanov, the path of a game-changer

Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov made ground-breaking investments from setting up a shopping bag factory in Soviet Russia to buying a stake in Facebook well ahead of its IPO. Now he is retreating from business to concentrate on philanthropy

After a year in office Zelenskiy is still struggling to end the Donbas conflict

When Russia orchestrated a separatist takeover of the Donbas region of Ukraine in 2014, few would have predicted five years later a former television star with no traditional political experience would be elected on a promise to end the conflict.

Retail sales under lockdown across Central and Eastern Europe are sinking
6 days ago
Southeast Europe looks to near abroad tourists to save 2020 summer season
1 day ago
LONG READ: Russia’s amazing levitating ruble
3 days ago
LONG READ: Alisher Usmanov, the path of a game-changer
15 days ago
After a year in office Zelenskiy is still struggling to end the Donbas conflict
4 days ago

Most Read

  1. Almost $1bn worth of damage caused by bursting of Sardoba dam in Uzbekistan
    7 days ago
  2. TURKEY INSIGHT: The lira has belly-flopped and London, it is your fault
    5 days ago
  3. Uzbek-born philanthropist Alisher Usmanov donates $15mn to help victims of the Sardoba dam disaster
    5 days ago
  4. IMF cancels Ukraine EFF deal, downgrades it to an SBA due to "unprecedented economic uncertainty"
    5 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    3 months ago
  1. Poland records record number of new COVID-19 cases as government prepares to ease lockdown
    23 days ago
  2. Prices for ginger and lemons soar as Russians turn to traditional home remedies to fight coronavirus
    1 month ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia caught out by oil plunge
    19 days ago
  4. Lira slides to “red critical” levels as Turkey’s economic nightmare grows
    27 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    3 months ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss