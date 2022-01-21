Poland’s largest drug maker Polpharma reportedly in talks to take over Czechia’s Zentiva

Poland’s largest drug maker Polpharma reportedly in talks to take over Czechia’s Zentiva
Zentiva's Prague HQ.
By bne IntelliNews January 21, 2022

Polpharma, the largest pharmaceutical company in Poland, is in talks to buy Czech peer Zentiva from the US owner Advent International, Reuters reported on January 20.

The value of the deal is estimated at some $4bn (€3.53bn), the newswire said, based on conversations with three sources.

Reuters also reported that Polpharma was looking for investors who could potentially join the bid in exchange for a minority stake in Zentiva. JPMorgan bank has been hired to select the investors.

Zentiva is owned by the US firm Advent International, which is headquartered in Boston. Advent, a private equity firm, bought Zentiva from the French pharmaceutical major Sanofi for €1.9bn in 2018.

In mid-November, Advent and Zentiva denied reports in Czech media that a deal was imminent. 

Zentiva produces generic and over-the-counter medicines on a license from the French pharmaceutical concern Sanofi. The company sells its products in over 40 countries and has factories in Czechia, Romania, and India. The company acquired Romanian pharmaceutical producers Labormed and Solacium in 2019.

Polpharma’s main markets are Poland, Kazakhstan and Russia, but it also sells to the US, Japan, and Korea, the company says on its website.

Apart from Polish companies, Polpharma Group also comprises Santo/Chimpharm in Kazakhstan and Akrikhin in Russia. Farmaprojects is Polpharma’s partner in Spain.

Polpharma has also played an important role in combatting the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic in Poland. The company has commercialised the first generation of PCR coronavirus tests developed by Polish scientists.

 

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

#bneGREEN: Czech real estate group CPI issues CEE's first sustainability-linked bonds in real estate

OUTLOOK 2022: Central Europe and the Baltic states

bneGREEN: Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change urges EU to keep gas out of green taxonomy

News

Serbia revokes licences for Rio Tinto’s $2.4bn lithium project

Huge lithium project cancelled following weeks of mass protests in Serbia.

Georgian Airways files for insolvency, put up for sale

The flag carrier was hit hard by a 2019 Russian ban on direct flights, but the knockout blow was the pandemic.

Zelenskiy plays down war fears as tensions continue to rise

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy played down war fears calling on the people to stop the runs on banks and food stockpiling, saying no war is imminent in a video released on January 20.

Moscow court lifts US investor Michael Calvey's restrictions on leaving home

The Meshchansky District Court of Moscow has lifted the house arrest restrictions on US fund manager Michael Calvey and the founder of investment fund Baring Vostok after he was arrested three years ago.

The UN’s civil aviation agency (ICAO) is not convinced by the Belarusian authorities' explanations

The UN’s civil aviation agency (ICAO) announced the completion of a report about the investigation into Belarus's diversion of a Ryanair flight in May last year, but is not entirely convinced by the Belarusian authorities' explanations.

Serbia revokes licences for Rio Tinto’s $2.4bn lithium project
3 hours ago
Georgian Airways files for insolvency, put up for sale
4 hours ago
Zelenskiy plays down war fears as tensions continue to rise
6 hours ago
Moscow court lifts US investor Michael Calvey's restrictions on leaving home
7 hours ago
The UN’s civil aviation agency (ICAO) is not convinced by the Belarusian authorities' explanations
7 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijan president uses rare interview to threaten Armenia
    7 days ago
  2. OUTLOOK: 2022 Uzbekistan
    5 days ago
  3. Crisis eases in Bosnia as Dodik says Serbs to return to state institutions
    4 days ago
  4. Kazakh officials decline to confirm or deny death of Nursultan Nazarbayev
    4 days ago
  5. RIMMER: Turkey - Let nothing astonish you
    2 days ago
  1. Nazarbayev ousted from power, search for Kazakhstan’s vanished ‘Leader of the Nation’ centres on Switzerland, Russia and China
    13 days ago
  2. Amid Kazakhstan upheaval 'Leader of Nation' Nursultan Nazarbayev reportedly leaves country 'for medical reasons'
    15 days ago
  3. RAGOZIN: Alienating Russia and the western made Frankenstein monster
    10 days ago
  4. Kazakhstan gripped by protests as anger over fuel price hike sparks anti-government sentiment
    16 days ago
  5. SPECIAL REPORT: Uzbekistan Rising
    17 days ago

Reports

Dismiss