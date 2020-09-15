Poland’s mining unions threaten strikes over decarbonisation plans

Poland’s mining unions threaten strikes over decarbonisation plans
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw September 15, 2020

Polish mines will go on strike unless a deal is reached over Poland’s path to reduce the use of coal in its power sector, the country’s powerful mining unions said on September 14.

Poland recently tabled a draft strategy for its energy sector that envisages a radical reduction of coal’s share in the country’s energy mix from the current figure of over 70% to 11-28% in 2040. The interim goal for 2030 is 37-56%, the strategy also said. Large-scale developments like offshore wind or nuclear power will replace coal instead, the government has proposed. 

The United Right government – which wooed miners as recently as in July, looking to boost support for President Andrzej Duda in his re-election bid – is now struggling to sell the plan to them. 

Warsaw, in turn, is under pressure from the European Union, which is announcing new and more ambitious decarbonisation plans this week. Brussels wants the bloc’s emissions of carbon dioxide, the main climate-warming gas, to drop by at least 55% by 2030, compared to the 1990 levels. The current ambition is for a reduction of 40%.

Unionists demand Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki talk to them about how decarbonisation will be carried out so that jobs do not go fast and they call for each job lost in mining and related industries to be compensated by new positions in industries like renewable energy.

Unions gave Morawiecki until September 21 to join the talks or “we will be forced to take radical protest action across the region,” they said in a statement. 

The government has long said that the move away from coal will be cushioned by the so-called “Just Transition”, a plan to throw PLN60bn (€13.47bn) at the mining regions so that the shift from dependency on coal to a cleaner economy will not collapse regional labour markets. The bulk of the money will come from EU coffers. 

Miners insist the changes are too fast. They also call for keeping coal in the mix via investing in “low emissions coal power generation”, meaning coal-fired power plants that capture carbon dioxide emissions.

“Carrying out [decarbonisation plans] is equivalent to liquidation of the majority of industries in the Katowice region [Poland’s coal mining hub] and losing hundreds of thousands of jobs in mining, steel, and, in the longer run, in automotive and other energy-intensive sectors,” the biggest union groups said in a joint statement.

Unions have also criticised the government for not standing up against the EU’s plans to tighten the bloc’s climate policy.

Poland’s mining sector employs some 80,000 people. Mining unions are politically strong and have derailed or delayed changes before.

Developing renewables and nuclear power could create 300,000 new jobs in Poland, the ministry said in the draft energy strategy.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Macron draws wrath of Erdogan after ‘attempt at driving wedge’ between Turkey’s people and leader

Poland plans concerted effort to build national photovoltaic industry

Uzbekistan’s Bukhara refinery buys in Honeywell technology to help meet government’s oil and fuel ambitions

News

Navalny out of coma and off ventilator, says he wants to go home

Russia’s anti-corruption blogger and opposition activist Alexei Navalny is out of his coma, off the ventilator and said on September 14 that he wants to go home to Russia in his first post on social media since being poisoned.

A third of Russians consider Russia to be a great power

About a third of Russians (37%) consider Russia a great power, another 29% think that the country will become one again in the next 15-20 years, according to the state owned pollster, the Russian Public Opinion Research Centre (VTsIOM).

Early voting accounts for almost half ballots cast in Russia’s regional elections

The fact that there was such a high share of early votes cast in the September 13 elections raised concerns of vote rigging.

Czech Railways reported nearly CZK2bn loss due to coronavirus

Number of passengers dropped by 90% when travel restrictions were introduced but rail operator wasn't able to cut costs sufficiently, said Ceske Drahy chairman and CEO Vaclav Nebesky.

Polish e-commerce platform Allegro officially announces IPO

Allegro says it hopes to raise PLN1bn (€224.9mn) from the IPO on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. It's set to become Poland’s biggest listed company and one of the biggest on the Warsaw bourse.

Navalny out of coma and off ventilator, says he wants to go home
9 hours ago
A third of Russians consider Russia to be a great power
12 hours ago
Early voting accounts for almost half ballots cast in Russia’s regional elections
16 hours ago
Czech Railways reported nearly CZK2bn loss due to coronavirus
1 day ago
Polish e-commerce platform Allegro officially announces IPO
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. STOLYPIN: Whatever is happening to Putin?
    1 day ago
  2. EU under pressure to intervene as Bulgarian protests enter third month
    5 days ago
  3. Macron draws wrath of Erdogan after ‘attempt at driving wedge’ between Turkey’s people and leader
    1 day ago
  4. Moody’s hits Turkey with downgrade to all-time lowest rating in unscheduled move
    3 days ago
  5. Ankara “has become Wuhan” say doctors fighting Turkey’s raging coronavirus outbreak
    12 days ago
  1. Ankara “has become Wuhan” say doctors fighting Turkey’s raging coronavirus outbreak
    12 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: Moscow is not Minsk, but it is in its shadow
    1 month ago
  3. China ‘ending Mongolian-language education in Inner Mongolia’
    15 days ago
  4. Doctors deny Navalny poisoned, but refuse to let him leave
    25 days ago
  5. MOSCOW BLOG: Will Russia invade Belarus?
    30 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss