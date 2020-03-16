Poland’s President Duda increases poll lead in coronavirus-emptied campaign battlefield

A recent poll showed the incumbent Polish President Andrzej Duda increase his lead over opponents, as he continues to tour coronavirus-stricken Poland while other candidates have suspended their campaigns.

Duda has 46.4% of the vote in a poll by Estymator for the government-leaning weekly DoRzeczy, published on March 15. That is a gain of 1.6pp versus the previous survey by the same pollster.

The president’s main rival, Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska, lost 4pp of support to 20.4% in the polls. The Left’s Robert Biedron, meanwhile, rose 1.7pp to 11.4%.

The election is on May 10 with a possible run-off to take place two weeks later.

The opposition has accused Duda of unfair campaigning as he continues to meet people countrywide while his rivals reduced their campaign efforts mostly to social media because of concerns for the spread of the coronavirus.

The president’s response is that activity at a time of crisis is his duty as a head of state.

The election battleground also remains heavily in favour of Duda who enjoys unwavering support of the state media.

Poland’s opposition is calling on the government to postpone the presidential vote until after the coronavirus outbreak has been brought under control to ensure the campaign is fair. The Law and Justice (PiS) administration appears unfazed by those calls at the moment.