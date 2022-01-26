Poland’s Q4 economic growth poised to be strongest in region

Poland’s Q4 economic growth poised to be strongest in region
By bne IntelliNews January 26, 2022

Polish economic growth will likely turn out to be the strongest in emerging Europe at some 6.8% y/y, the London-based economic analysis company Capital Economics said on January 24.

The forecast is based on the most recent high-frequency data covering industrial production and retail sales, even though the latter is showing the first signs of a slowdown due to galloping inflation putting households off spending.

“One disappointment was the sharp slowdown in retail sales growth, from 12.1% y/y in November to 8% y/y in December. Sales slumped 3.4% in seasonally-adjusted m/m terms and are consistent with consumer surveys showing a deterioration in confidence at the end of last year,” Capital Economics wrote in an analysis.

“The surge in inflation, which hit 8.6% y/y in December, has eaten into households’ purchasing power and caused real wage growth to slow sharply. Retail sales growth slowed from 3% q/q in Q3 to 2% q/q in Q4,” the analysts added.

Industry shined in contrast, with output growth picking up from 15.2% y/y in November to 16.7% y/y in December. 

“In seasonally-adjusted month-on-month terms, production fell 0.2% but this followed a 6.5% rise in November and the consensus of analysts expected a much sharper fall. Overall, industrial output expanded by 6.9% q/q in Q4,” Capital Economics said.

“The strength [of industrial production] was largely driven by the energy sector, with electricity and gas production rising 54.2% y/y, most likely due to a ramp-up of coal production ahead of winter. But manufacturing also remained strong and there are signs that supply issues that have weighed on the auto sector are starting to ease,” the London-based company said.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Farmers union leader and journalist named as two new targets of Poland’s Pegasus hack

Polish retail sales ease growth to 8% y/y in December

Westinghouse corrals Polish companies to work on nuclear power plant

Data

Moldovan banks close to pre-crisis profitability

The aggregate profit of the Moldovan banks increased by 54% y/y to €115mn in 2021.

Polish retail sales ease growth to 8% y/y in December

December figures may point to the high inflation beginning to subdue consumption or to households holding back spending after increased spending in November.

Polish industrial production growth surges to 16.7% y/y in December

The expansion shot up well above the consensus line of 13% y/y.

Poland’s PPI growth accelerates to 14.2% y/y in December

The PPI climbed to the highest point since the late 1990s.

Georgia’s trade deficit up 24% y/y in 2021

Trade gap widened by 24% y/y to $5.83bn – which represents nearly one third of the estimated GDP last year.

Moldovan banks close to pre-crisis profitability
6 hours ago
Polish retail sales ease growth to 8% y/y in December
1 day ago
Polish industrial production growth surges to 16.7% y/y in December
2 days ago
Poland’s PPI growth accelerates to 14.2% y/y in December
2 days ago
Georgia’s trade deficit up 24% y/y in 2021
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    2 days ago
  2. RAGOZIN: Alienating Russia and the western made Frankenstein monster
    15 days ago
  3. Russian troops concentrate in southeastern Belarus, increasing fears of invasion of Ukraine
    3 days ago
  4. Serbia revokes licences for Rio Tinto’s $2.4bn lithium project
    5 days ago
  5. UniCredit's hopes of acquiring Russia's Otkritie Bank marred by geopolitical tensions
    5 days ago
  1. Nazarbayev ousted from power, search for Kazakhstan’s vanished ‘Leader of the Nation’ centres on Switzerland, Russia and China
    18 days ago
  2. RAGOZIN: Alienating Russia and the western made Frankenstein monster
    15 days ago
  3. Amid Kazakhstan upheaval 'Leader of Nation' Nursultan Nazarbayev reportedly leaves country 'for medical reasons'
    20 days ago
  4. Kazakhstan gripped by protests as anger over fuel price hike sparks anti-government sentiment
    21 days ago
  5. SPECIAL REPORT: Uzbekistan Rising
    22 days ago

Reports

Dismiss