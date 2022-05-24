Poland terminates Yamal pipeline agreement ahead of schedule

Poland terminates Yamal pipeline agreement ahead of schedule
The Yamal Pipeline from Russia to Europe has provided the Poland with the majority of its gas imports; it will soon do so no longer. / bne
By Jennifer DeLay May 24, 2022

Poland’s Climate and Environment Minister Anna Moskwa announced on May 23 that her country was terminating its inter-governmental agreement (IGA) with Russia on natural gas deliveries via the Yamal-Europe pipeline.

Moskwa made the decision public in a post on Twitter, saying: “Poland has repudiated the international gas agreement from 1993 on Yamal.” She indicated that Warsaw was stepping away from the deal, which is not officially due to expire until the end of 2022, immediately.

She also stated in the same Twitter post that Poland had taken this step in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “Russia’s aggression against Ukraine has confirmed the accuracy of the Polish government’s determination to become completely independent from Russian gas. We always knew that Gazprom was not a reliable partner,” she wrote.

The minister elaborated on these points later on May 23, telling PAP newswire that Warsaw viewed termination of the Yamal contract as a logical response to the fact that Gazprom, Russia’s state-owned gas giant, had halted shipments to Poland in April. She also stressed, though, that Poland’s decision would not affect shipments through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Germany, saying that the Polish company Gaz-System that operates the Polish section of the link would continue to keep the gas flowing.

This will allow for Poland to continue using the Yamal-Europe system for reverse-flow shipments from Germany, she added. “Inter-governmental agreements with Russia that are breaching European law should not be in place any longer,” she told PAP. “The Yamal pipeline is functioning in line with the European law, which allows it to be used for reverse supplies of gas from Germany to Poland without interruption.”

Moskwa’s announcement on Twitter is not exactly a surprise. The Polish government has already made it clear that it will not comply with Russia’s demand that Gazprom’s customers pay for gas in rubles, and the country’s national oil and gas concern PGNiG told its Russian supplier in 2019 that it did not intend to extend the Yamal-Europe contract beyond 2022.

Meanwhile, Poland’s Secretary of State for Energy Security Piotr Naimski noted during a public radio broadcast on May 23 that the government had adopted a resolution on the termination of that contract on May 13. Warsaw intends to send Moscow an official notification of its decision today, he said.

Poland has been importing about 10bn cubic metres per year of Russian gas via the Yamal-Europe pipeline. This is enough to cover half of the country’s demand, which currently stands at around 20 bcm per year.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Sibur CFO O’Brien quits as sanctions decimate Russia’s foreign exec ranks

EC President Von der Leyen tells Davos countries of future “don't need oil and gas”, Ukraine’s fight is defining moment for global democracy

Saudi energy minister says Russia will remain a part of OPEC+ group

News

Former Moldovan president Dodon detained in treason and corruption case

Moscow claims "persecution" after prosectors probe pro-Russian ex-president on suspicion of bribe-taking, illegal party financing, high treason and embezzlement.

Sibur CFO O’Brien quits as sanctions decimate Russia’s foreign exec ranks

Peter O'Brien, chief financial officer of Russia’s largest petrochemical company Sibur and a member of its management board, has left the company as sanctions decimate the ranks of Russia’s foreign executives, bne IntelliNews can reveal.

EC President Von der Leyen tells Davos countries of future “don't need oil and gas”, Ukraine’s fight is defining moment for global democracy

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen told delegates at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos that “economies of the future will no longer rely on oil and gas,” and that Ukraine belongs in the “European family."

Romania’s government passes €1.1bn social package

New measures to support public sector employees and pensioners, as well as offering relief for debtors as Romanians struggle to cope with rising prices.

Saudi energy minister says Russia will remain a part of OPEC+ group

Saudi Arabia will continue to include Russia in OPEC’s attempts to work with other oil-producing states to balance global energy markets, despite Western moves towards sanctions on trade in Russian crude.

Former Moldovan president Dodon detained in treason and corruption case
4 hours ago
Sibur CFO O’Brien quits as sanctions decimate Russia’s foreign exec ranks
4 hours ago
EC President Von der Leyen tells Davos countries of future “don't need oil and gas”, Ukraine’s fight is defining moment for global democracy
8 hours ago
Romania’s government passes €1.1bn social package
14 hours ago
Saudi energy minister says Russia will remain a part of OPEC+ group
22 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. CEE companies weather the COVID-19 crisis
    1 day ago
  2. Just another day in Ukraine's hell
    6 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Sanctions are working, but the West risks isolating Russian reformers instead of galvanising them
    6 days ago
  4. Iran, Tajikistan unveil military drone factory in Dushanbe
    6 days ago
  5. Switzerland inches towards Nato as neutrality is put to the test
    7 days ago
  1. Why are Russian pundits claiming Romania is preparing to invade Transnistria?
    28 days ago
  2. Russian fertility rates fall to record lows on the back of a deteriorating economy and sanctions pressure
    20 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: The sick man of Europe
    15 days ago
  4. Serbia’s pro-Russian media turn on Putin
    26 days ago
  5. Moldova rejects Ukraine’s offer to seize Transnistria
    26 days ago

Reports

Dismiss