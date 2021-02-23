Police grab Georgia’s opposition leader after storming barricaded party offices

Police grab Georgia’s opposition leader after storming barricaded party offices
Nika Melia is led away amid scenes of chaos after police broke their way through barricades at the UNM party HQ.
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest February 23, 2021

Law enforcement officers not long after dawn on February 23 detained Georgian opposition leader Nika Melia after storming the barricaded party offices of the United National Movement (UNM) in Tbilisi and using tear gas on supporters camped there with him.

The move came a day after Georgia’s parliament—boycotted by opposition parties since last October’s general election, which they claim was fixed in favour of the Georgian Dream party—approved a new government led by Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili. He was appointed following the resignation on February 18 of Giorgi Gakharia, who resigned after saying that subjecting Melia to a pre-trial detention order would exacerbate divisions in the country.

In a speech after his confirmation as the new PM in an extraordinary sitting of parliament, Garibashvili firmly refused the opposition’s demand for a snap general election and, in reference to the pre-trial detention order on Melia, stated that “the law must be enforced”. He added: “We categorically refuse any negotiations on a snap election! This issue is closed! This issue is not being considered!”

The US Embassy in Tbilisi put out a statement following the detention of Melia, saying: "The United States Embassy is deeply concerned by the government's decision to detain the head of a major opposition political party at the party's headquarters this morning. We regret that the call of the United States and other international partners for restraint and dialogue was ignored. We are dismayed by the polarizing rhetoric from Georgia's leadership at a time of crisis. Force and aggression are not the solution to resolving Georgia's political differences. Today, Georgia has moved backward on its path to becoming a stronger democracy in the Euro-Atlantic family of nations."

The democratic development of Georgia was an issue now US President Joe Biden took a keen interest in over many years during his time as a senator.

"Shocked by the scenes at UNM headquarters this morning," British Ambassador to Tbilisi Mark Clayton wrote on Twitter. "Violence and chaos in Tbilisi are the last thing Georgia needs right now. I urge all sides to act with restraint, now and in the coming days."

As police raided the UNM building, some of Melia’s supporters clashed with security officers on the street. A fire ladder was brought to the scene and several law enforcement officers used it to reach the floor where Melia was. Prior to Melia's arrest, police evicted citizens in the UNM building, including leaders of other opposition parties involved in the boycotting of parliament and showing solidarity with Melia.

Tbilisi City Court issued the order for the detention of Melia on February 17, accused of inciting violence at mass protests on June 20, 2019, during events in which demonstrators attempted to storm the parliament building after a row over a Russian MP being allowed to address the chamber from the speaker’s chair.

Melia, who says the charges against him are politically motivated, has been charged with organising and using group violence in the June 20 events under Article 225, Parts 1 and 2 of the Criminal Code of Georgia. He was initially asked to post bail of Georgian lari (GEL) 30,000 by Tbilisi City Court and told he must wear an electronic monitoring tag. However, the tag was publicly removed last November 1 during a protest rally on Rustaveli Avenue.

The prosecutor's office appealed to the city court to change the measure of restraint and apply a bail of GEL100,000. The court partially granted the agency's motion, introducing a GEL70,000 bail. Melia reportedly refused to post it.

The pre-trial detention of Melia was ordered after the suspension of his immunity as an MP—a position he refused to take as part of the opposition parties’ boycotting of parliament. Melia has also been forbidden from crossing the Georgian border without prior notification and the consent of the prosecution.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

OPINION: PM's resignation is a make-or-break moment for Georgia

Georgia’s PM resigns after court orders detention of opposition leader

CAUCASUS BLOG: Georgia’s corrupted anti-corruption strategy

News

The wife of Viktor Medvedchuk, sanctioned leader of Ukraine’s opposition party, says she will go into politics as Zelenskiy’s war with the oligarchs gathers momentum

Echoing Belarusian politics, Oksana Marchenko, the wife of the sanctioned Ukrainian Rada leader of the pro-Russian Opposition Platform – For Life Viktor Medvedchuk, says she will go into politics for "the protection of the Ukrainian people”.

Political row in Turkey as opposition asks 'What happened to the $128bn in FX reserves?'

Economist, meanwhile, warns any major distress in securing required foreign funds to repay huge foreign debt and finance big current account deficit “might send the lira tumbling anew”.

North Macedonia’s ex-secret police chief flees days before final court verdict

Police have issued an international arrest warrant for Saso Mijalkov, a cousin of North Macedonia's fugitive former prime minister Nikola Gruevski.

Rolls-Royce set new Russian sales record in 2020

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars announced a new sales record in Russia for 2020, delivering more than 200 vehicles to customers

Russian opposition activist Navalny loses two appeals and starts 2.8-year prison sentence, leaving ECHR powerless to enforce an order to release him

The wife of Viktor Medvedchuk, sanctioned leader of Ukraine’s opposition party, says she will go into politics as Zelenskiy’s war with the oligarchs gathers momentum
2 hours ago
Political row in Turkey as opposition asks 'What happened to the $128bn in FX reserves?'
16 hours ago
North Macedonia’s ex-secret police chief flees days before final court verdict
17 hours ago
Rolls-Royce set new Russian sales record in 2020
1 day ago
Russian opposition activist Navalny loses two appeals and starts 2.8-year prison sentence, leaving ECHR powerless to enforce an order to release him
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    6 days ago
  2. Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
    5 days ago
  3. LONG READ: Czechs reassess their Habsburg legacy
    2 days ago
  4. Russian message service Telegram hopes to raise $1bn with a convertible bond private placement
    5 days ago
  5. Mongolia’s pitiless dzud
    3 days ago
  1. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    6 days ago
  2. Serbia carrying out Europe's second-fastest vaccine rollout
    25 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Kremlin lays out new rules of the game for post-Trump relations
    17 days ago
  4. Lithuanians worry about fallout from Belarus sanctions
    26 days ago
  5. Ukraine bans Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine
    11 days ago

Reports

Dismiss