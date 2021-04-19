Polish core inflation rises to 3.9% y/y in March

Polish core inflation rises to 3.9% y/y in March
By bne IntelliNews April 19, 2021

Poland’s core inflation, which measures price growth without food and energy, accelerated 0.2pp to 3.9% y/y in March, the National Bank of Poland (NBP) said on March 16.

The breakdown of the CPI, published by Poland’s stats office GUS the preceding day, showed that the acceleration in the core index was driven by higher prices of communications, including telephone and telefax services, which became 8.3% y/y more expensive in March versus growth of 5.9% y/y in February. 

Also, the reading remained influenced by non-market factors such as increases in taxes or administrative fees. 

Headline inflation also picked up in March, adding 0.8pp, for the increase to come in at 3.2% y/y. “[Inflation] should accelerate in the second half of 2021, which might complicate the central bank's current rhetoric but we think this is unlikely to impact the MPC’s decision on continued accommodative monetary policy until the end of the term in mid-2022,” according to ING.

“Nevertheless, the noticeable presence of lockdown-related distortion in the pricing data makes the market optimistic about inflation in the medium term,” it added.

The National Bank of Poland lowered rates three times last year to an all-time low of 0.1%. Chances for the rates to change either way are next to none, Glapinski said last month.

“Accelerating core inflation is bad news for the zloty exchange rate as it will shrink Poland’s real interest rate in the face of unchanged monetary policy stance of the central bank,” Capital Economics wrote.

The consensus among analysts is for the CPI to hover around 3% in 2021. The central bank’s inflation target is 2.5%.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

EXPLAINER: Just how bad are the sanctions on Russia’s ruble-denominated OFZ treasury bonds?

Uzbekistan's stock market sees its first big "pump & dump" incident

Commissioner says EU looking at ways to help Montenegro repay China debt

Data

Romania’s construction works down 0.6% in 2M21

Better performance in February and strong growth in civil engineering failed to counter sluggish January.

Turkish Airlines flies only 2.5mn passengers in March

Resurgence in Turkey’s coronavirus outbreak looks set to hinder flag carrier’s attempts to stage a recovery.

Russian industrial output back to 1.1% growth in March

Russian industrial output posted 1.1% year-on-year growth in March 2021, according to RosStat statistics agency data, making the first y/y growth in a year.

NBU hikes rate 100bp to 7.5%

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) raised Ukraine’s prime rate by a full percentage point, to 7.5% on April 16, more than analysts had anticipated, after inflationary pressures surged in March.

NBU expected to hike rates on rising inflation

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) is expected to raise its prime interest rate on April 15 in order to combat rising inflation, according to a Reuter’s poll of analysts, the newswire reported on April 14.

Romania’s construction works down 0.6% in 2M21
1 day ago
Turkish Airlines flies only 2.5mn passengers in March
1 day ago
Russian industrial output back to 1.1% growth in March
3 days ago
NBU hikes rate 100bp to 7.5%
3 days ago
NBU expected to hike rates on rising inflation
5 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Poland deploys troops close to Belarusian border in response to crackdown on Polish minority
    5 days ago
  2. TRENIN: Russia-Ukraine war alert – what’s behind it and what lies ahead?
    5 days ago
  3. Russia slaps flight restrictions on Turkey after Erdogan backs Ukraine
    6 days ago
  4. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    6 hours ago
  5. Azerbaijan fires info war salvo against Russia
    12 hours ago
  1. Poland deploys troops close to Belarusian border in response to crackdown on Polish minority
    5 days ago
  2. OBITUARY: Petr Kellner, Central Europe's great dealmaker
    20 days ago
  3. TRENIN: Russia-Ukraine war alert – what’s behind it and what lies ahead?
    5 days ago
  4. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    1 month ago
  5. Army sent into Tirana airport after strike grounds all flights
    11 days ago

Reports

Dismiss