Polish heath minister wants of pandemic third wave unless restrictions are prolonged

Poland could suffer from the third wave of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and should maintain the current restrictions until January 17, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on December 14.

Poland has been in quasi lockdown conditions since early November with schools and restaurants closed, curbs on public gatherings and limits on the number of customers in retail outlets.

But Niedzielski has now said that restrictions should remain in place until January 17, which is when the nationwide winter break in schools will end. It starts on January 4 with schools currently in online mode.

The country of 38mn reported 4,896 coronavirus cases as of December 14 with the seven-day moving average dropping to just under 10,400, the lowest since late October. The number of deaths dropped to just 96 with the seven-day moving average at below 400, the lowest in nearly four weeks.

To date, Poland has had 1,140,572 coronavirus cases since early March, including 22,960 deaths.

The government said in November that it would consider easing restrictions from December 28 if the seven-day average drops below 19,000 cases.