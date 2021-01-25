Polish industrial production continues boom in December

Polish industrial production continues boom in December
By bne IntelliNews January 25, 2021

Poland’s industrial production grew 11.2% y/y in December, more than doubling its growth rate in comparison to an expansion of 5.4% y/y recorded the preceding month, unadjusted data from statistical office GUS showed on January 25.

The data affirm the industrial sector’s post-lockdown recovery despite tighter restrictions at home and abroad, as Europe continues efforts to contain the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

“The double-digit growth reflected the low base from 2019, a positive calendar effect, improving sentiment in the manufacturing sector, as well as rising new industrial orders,” Erste said in a comment. 

Seasonally adjusted, industrial production growth also stepped up sharply, expanding 7.1% y/y in December, after adding 3.5% y/y the preceding month. 

The monthly reading showed an unadjusted decline of 4.4% (-1.6% m/m in November) but an expansion of 0.5% upon adjustment (November +1.2% m/m).

Broken down by the main segments, output grew unadjusted 12.8% y/y (+7.2% y/y in November) in manufacturing and 11.3% y/y (November +7.4% y/y) in water supply and waste management.  Output also grew 9.7% y/y (November -3.4% y/y) in mining and quarrying, data show. A fall of 2.3% y/y (-10.5% y/y in November) in the utility sector held back the headline figure to an extent in December.

Overall, production increased in 28 out of 34 industrial segments in December in y/y terms. November saw y/y expansion in 24 segments.

Production of electrical equipment and computers, electronic and optical devices expanded the fastest. Output in the “other transport equipment” category as well as in the production of coking coal and products of oil refinery utility fell most significantly. 

In January-December, industrial production retreated 1%, GUS also reported.

Looking forward, real economy data for December arrived in line or above expectations, proving that the re-introduction of lockdown measures in the fourth quarter had a much milder impact on  economic activity compared to the spring.

"We expect Q4 growth to land around -1.5% y/y, marking only a marginal contraction on a quarterly basis. We see full-year GDP growth at -2.6%," Erste said.

"The economy has partially adapted to functioning in a pandemic ... although the intensification of the pandemic in some countries and the ensuing lockdowns may slightly slow down the pace of recovery," Bank Millennium said.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

M&A in Central and Eastern Europe fell 16% in value in 2020, says CMS report

OUTLOOK 2021 Poland

Western Balkans citizens legally resident in EU equal to 14% of region’s population

Data

Russian industry falls by 2.9% y/y in 2020.

Crude oil prices returning to comfortable levels faster than expected, defence procurements by the state and colder winter supported industrial output last year – statistics suggest a smaller drop in 2020 GDP

Ukraine’s industrial output jumped 4.8% y/y in December

Ukraine’s industrial output jumped 4.8% y/y in December after declining 0.3% y/y in November, the State Statistics Service reported on January 22.

Pandemic pushes public debt close to 80% of GDP in Albania and Montenegro

Albania’s debt overtook Montenegro’s in 3Q20 as GDP contractions and hikes in public spending sent debt-to-GDP ratios soaring across the region.

Slovenia’s economic sentiment indicator up 2.2 pp m/m in January

All indicators except for real estate rose in monthly terms in January.

National Bank of Ukraine retains a key policy rate at 6%, the outlook of the CPI deteriorates

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has declared that it agreed not to adjust its main policy rate at its monetary policy board meeting on January 21, holding it at 6%.

Russian industry falls by 2.9% y/y in 2020.
10 hours ago
Ukraine’s industrial output jumped 4.8% y/y in December
11 hours ago
Pandemic pushes public debt close to 80% of GDP in Albania and Montenegro
22 hours ago
Slovenia’s economic sentiment indicator up 2.2 pp m/m in January
1 day ago
National Bank of Ukraine retains a key policy rate at 6%, the outlook of the CPI deteriorates
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    5 days ago
  2. Tehran Stock Exchange chief quits amid “Black Monday” fury
    6 days ago
  3. Private finance mobilised by development banks up 9% to $175bn in 2019
    7 days ago
  4. EBRD investments reach record €11bn in pandemic-struck 2020
    12 days ago
  5. Jailed Russian opposition activist Navalny drops Putin corruption investigation bomb on his second day home
    6 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    16 days ago
  2. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    5 days ago
  3. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    8 days ago
  4. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    13 days ago
  5. EBRD investments reach record €11bn in pandemic-struck 2020
    12 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss