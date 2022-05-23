Polish industrial production eases growth in April

Polish industrial production eases growth in April
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw May 23, 2022

Poland’s industrial production expanded 13% y/y in constant prices in April, after growing 17.3% y/y the preceding month, unadjusted data from statistical office GUS showed on May 20.

The expansion came 2.4pp below the consensus line, mainly on the back of output in the utility sector more than halving its growth rate. But weaker growth dynamics affected other sectors as well, analysts note, an early sign of an incoming economic slowdown. 

“Data … confirm the weakening of the economic situation in the industry resulting mainly from supply disruptions and, to a lesser extent, from [weaker] demand,” Bank Millennium noted.

Seasonally adjusted, the slowdown in output was less visible, easing only to 15.6% y/y in April after an expansion of 17.2% y/y the preceding month. The monthly reading showed an unadjusted fall of 11.3% (+18.2% m/m in March) and also a decrease of 0.4% upon adjustment (+2.1% m/m in March).

Broken down by the main segments and unadjusted terms, output eased growth to 29.5% y/y in the utility sector in April versus an expansion of 77.4% y/y the preceding month.

Production also grew 11.7% y/y (+12.4% in March) in manufacturing. Output expanded 6.9% y/y in water supply and waste management, after adding 11.9pp the preceding month.

Production increased 18.7% y/y (+23.1% y/y in March) in mining and quarrying, GUS data also showed.

Overall, production increased in 30 out of 34 industrial segments in April in y/y terms, compared to 31 in March. 

The April reading of industrial production remains supportive of full-year GDP growth of around 5% in 2022, with risks tilted to the downside now, analysts say. Poland’s economy grew 5.7% in 2021 after a pandemic-driven recession of 2.7% in 2020.

Slowdown in the industrial sector will not change anything in terms of Poland’s monetary policy, currently focused on containing two-digit inflation – 12.4% y/y in April with the peak expected at around 15% or even 20% in the coming months.

The National Bank of Poland has so far raised its reference interest rate eight times from 0.1% to 5.25% between October and May. That is expected to reach 6.5% in July, with more tightening likely later in the year.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Polish retail sales double y/y expansion rate in April

CEE companies weather the COVID-19 crisis

Poland expected to avoid hard landing

Data

Polish retail sales double y/y expansion rate in April

Polish retail sales grew 19% y/y at constant prices in April, the growth rate nearly doubling versus a gain of 9.6% y/y the preceding month.

Moldova’s industry up 3.3% y/y in Q3 driven by food, beverages and wood processing

Last year the country’s industry rallied driven by robust domestic demand and leapt up by 12.4% — but this year the growth rate is likely to slow down close to a standstill.

Slovak jobless rate in April at its lowest level in past two years

Unemployment down from 6.67% in March to 6.54% in April.

Russian population's inflation expectations drop six points to 12.5% as economic crisis fears fade

The inflation expectations of the Russian population fell 6pp in March to 12.5%, as consumers feel the relief of the rapid stabilisation of the economy thanks to the fast action of the Central Bank of Russia.

Russia’s CBR reserves down $43.7bn since the start of the war

Russia’s gross international reserves (GIR) held by the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) have fallen from $629.4bn on February 25 to $585.7bn as of May 13, a fall of $43.7bn according to the latest data released by the regulator.

Polish retail sales double y/y expansion rate in April
1 hour ago
Moldova’s industry up 3.3% y/y in Q3 driven by food, beverages and wood processing
12 hours ago
Slovak jobless rate in April at its lowest level in past two years
22 hours ago
Russian population's inflation expectations drop six points to 12.5% as economic crisis fears fade
1 day ago
Russia’s CBR reserves down $43.7bn since the start of the war
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Just another day in Ukraine's hell
    5 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Sanctions are working, but the West risks isolating Russian reformers instead of galvanising them
    5 days ago
  3. Iran, Tajikistan unveil military drone factory in Dushanbe
    5 days ago
  4. Nordic Nato accession set to reinforce Baltic states' security
    7 days ago
  5. Switzerland inches towards Nato as neutrality is put to the test
    6 days ago
  1. Why are Russian pundits claiming Romania is preparing to invade Transnistria?
    27 days ago
  2. Russian fertility rates fall to record lows on the back of a deteriorating economy and sanctions pressure
    19 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: The sick man of Europe
    14 days ago
  4. Serbia’s pro-Russian media turn on Putin
    25 days ago
  5. Moldova rejects Ukraine’s offer to seize Transnistria
    25 days ago

Reports

Dismiss