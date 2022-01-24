Polish industrial production growth surges to 16.7% y/y in December

Polish industrial production growth surges to 16.7% y/y in December
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw January 24, 2022

Poland’s industrial production expanded 16.7% year-on-year in constant prices in December, after growing 15.2% y/y the preceding month, unadjusted data from statistical office GUS showed on January 21.

The expansion shot up well above the consensus line of 13% y/y. Electricity generation drove the December result, alongside more working days than in the same month in 2020, analysts noted. 

Seasonally adjusted, industrial production growth eased to 13.7% y/y in December after an expansion of 15.2% y/y in November. The monthly reading showed an unadjusted decrease of 2.9% (+5.3% month-on-month in November) and also a fall of 0.2% upon adjustment (+6.5% in November).

Broken down by the main segments and unadjusted terms, output jumped 54.2% y/y in the utility sector in December, compared to an expansion of 47.7% y/y the preceding month.

Production also grew 13.9% y/y (+13% in November) in manufacturing. Production also expanded 9.6% y/y in water supply and waste management, after adding 12.5pp the preceding month. 

Output slid 0.9% y/y (+4% in November) in mining and quarrying.

Overall, production increased in 30 out of 34 industrial segments in December in y/y terms, compared to 31 in November. 

The outlook for Poland’s industrial sector remains bright – with caveats regarding the return of supply chain bottlenecks due to the new wave of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

The December reading of industrial production – and also of other high-frequency data – remain supportive of the full-year GDP growth of around 5.5%-6% in 2021, analysts say.

Poland suffered a pandemic-driven recession of 2.7% in 2020, one of the mildest contractions in Europe. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Polish retail sales ease growth to 8% y/y in December

Westinghouse corrals Polish companies to work on nuclear power plant

Poland’s PPI growth accelerates to 14.2% y/y in December

Data

Polish retail sales ease growth to 8% y/y in December

December figures may point to the high inflation beginning to subdue consumption or to households holding back spending after increased spending in November.

Poland’s PPI growth accelerates to 14.2% y/y in December

The PPI climbed to the highest point since the late 1990s.

Georgia’s trade deficit up 24% y/y in 2021

Trade gap widened by 24% y/y to $5.83bn – which represents nearly one third of the estimated GDP last year.

Growth of output prices in Slovenia accelerates to 10.6% y/y in December

The producer price index (PPI) started to increase rapidly at the beginning of 2021.

Slovak unemployment rate at 6.76% in December

Unemployment was up 0.12pp m/m but down 0.81pp y/y.

Polish retail sales ease growth to 8% y/y in December
4 hours ago
Poland’s PPI growth accelerates to 14.2% y/y in December
1 day ago
Georgia’s trade deficit up 24% y/y in 2021
1 day ago
Growth of output prices in Slovenia accelerates to 10.6% y/y in December
1 day ago
Slovak unemployment rate at 6.76% in December
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    1 day ago
  2. RAGOZIN: Alienating Russia and the western made Frankenstein monster
    14 days ago
  3. Russian troops concentrate in southeastern Belarus, increasing fears of invasion of Ukraine
    1 day ago
  4. Serbia revokes licences for Rio Tinto’s $2.4bn lithium project
    4 days ago
  5. UniCredit's hopes of acquiring Russia's Otkritie Bank marred by geopolitical tensions
    3 days ago
  1. Nazarbayev ousted from power, search for Kazakhstan’s vanished ‘Leader of the Nation’ centres on Switzerland, Russia and China
    17 days ago
  2. RAGOZIN: Alienating Russia and the western made Frankenstein monster
    14 days ago
  3. Amid Kazakhstan upheaval 'Leader of Nation' Nursultan Nazarbayev reportedly leaves country 'for medical reasons'
    19 days ago
  4. Kazakhstan gripped by protests as anger over fuel price hike sparks anti-government sentiment
    20 days ago
  5. SPECIAL REPORT: Uzbekistan Rising
    21 days ago

Reports

Dismiss