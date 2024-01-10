Polish police detain two former PiS MPs who sought refuge in president’s office

Polish police detain two former PiS MPs who sought refuge in president’s office
President Andrzej Duda has stood firmly behind the former ruling PiS party. / bne IntelliNews
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw January 10, 2024

In an extraordinary development late on January 9, Polish police entered the offices of President Andrzej Duda and detained two former PiS MPs, Maciej Wasik and Mariusz Kaminski, under arrest warrants following their recent conviction for abusing power in a corruption case from over 10 years ago.

The arrest signifies a sudden rise of political tension in Poland, where the new government, headed by Donald Tusk, promises to “restore rule of law”, which it says was compromised by PiS  tinkering with the judiciary system, poor lawmaking, and the creation of institutions of questionable legal status.

Duda's defence of the two convicted MPs also confirms that he has decided to be a staunch opponent of the new government, perhaps with a view to eventually taking over as PiS leader, rather than taking a compromise position in the hope of landing a top international job.

Despite remaining on-site in the presidential palace, the police managed to detain Wasik and Kaminski to the uproar of PiS, which flooded social media with claims of a “coup” being underway and Poland’s “first political prisoners since communism”.

A small rally in solidarity with the detainees took place outside a police headquarters in Warsaw, where Wasik and Kaminski were held before being moved to custody.

The former home affairs and administration minister Kaminski and his deputy Wasik, were sentenced to two years in prison for abusing their power as heads of Poland’s anti-corruption force CBA in 2007.

President Duda pardoned the pair in 2015, but some legal experts disputed the pardon because Duda granted it before an earlier court sentence against the two MPs became legally binding.

Following the December conviction and the issue of arrest warrants, a political and legal row erupted over the status of Wasik and Kaminski, with the government claiming they must be stripped of their MP mandates.

Citing "de-escalation", the parliament's Speaker Szymon Hołownia postponed this week's parliament sittings in order to avoid a potential scuffle with the convicted MPs if they tried to enter the plenary session.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Polish government says jailed opposition ex-MPs to remain behind bars for now

Poland’s political crisis deepens after arrest of two prominent PiS MPs

Polish farmers up pressure on Tusk government by resuming blockade on Ukraine border

News

Moody’s upgrades rating outlook on Turkey to positive

Responds to change in Erdogan administration’s economic policy, but notes confidence in lira not yet fully restored and remains wary of backsliding.

Polish government says jailed opposition ex-MPs to remain behind bars for now

PiS has found the ex-MPs’ arrest a convenient issue to rally their support around.

Yemen Houthis target British and American ships in Red Sea

In a coordinated effort that marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the US and the UK have conducted a series of airstrikes against targets in Yemen, which are allegedly supporting the Houthi rebel group.

Diplomacy in full swing for Zelenskiy-Orban meeting

Budapest reported to be close to agreeing compromise on approving European Union aid to Ukraine.

KSE: Russia imports a third of battlefield technology from western companies

Western sanctions on technology exports to Russia have largely failed as a third of its imports used to make new weapons come from Western companies, usually via the “friendly countries”, Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) said in its latest report

Moody’s upgrades rating outlook on Turkey to positive
3 hours ago
Polish government says jailed opposition ex-MPs to remain behind bars for now
1 day ago
Yemen Houthis target British and American ships in Red Sea
1 day ago
Diplomacy in full swing for Zelenskiy-Orban meeting
1 day ago
KSE: Russia imports a third of battlefield technology from western companies
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  2. US warns Kyiv it will stop delivering badly needed Patriot missiles to Ukraine soon
    4 days ago
  3. Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  4. Serbian opposition leader brutally beaten by secret services
    8 days ago
  5. West moves closer to seizing CBR's frozen $300bn of reserves
    11 days ago
  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  3. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  4. Serbian opposition leader brutally beaten by secret services
    8 days ago
  5. US warns Kyiv it will stop delivering badly needed Patriot missiles to Ukraine soon
    4 days ago

Reports

Dismiss