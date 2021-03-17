Porsche in talks with Croatia's supercar producer Rimac over Bugatti JV, Volkswagen head says

Porsche in talks with Croatia's supercar producer Rimac over Bugatti JV, Volkswagen head says
French luxury brand Bugatti used highly accurate 3D-printed components used to make the Bugatti Bolide.
By bne IntelliNews March 17, 2021

German sports car manufacturer Porsche, part of Volkswagen Group, is in talks with Croatia’s electric supercar producer Rimac Automobili on a joint venture that will manage the supercar brand Bugatti, Volkswagen Group management board chairman Herbert Diess said at a press conference.

"What we want to do is transition responsibility of Bugatti to Porsche and Porsche in all probability will establish a joint venture with Rimac, with a minority share of Porsche," Diess said at a media conference streamed on the company’s website.

Rumours about a possible acquisition of Bugatti by Rimac were published by the motoring press in September 2020. However, Diess denied the reports that the group plans to sell Bugatti to Rimac.

Earlier in March, Porsche increased its stake in Rimac Automobili from 15.5% to 24% after investing an additional €70mn.

Rimac Automobili develops and produces EV components and manufactures electric super-sports cars. The company has come a long way since it grew out of Rimac's hobby of building and racing electric cars, which began after he converted his BMW 3 Series into an electric car, as bne IntelliNews reported in 2016 following an interview with the company.

As automakers embark on the shift from cars that run on fossil fuels to electric vehicles, companies like Rimac — the company develops and produces electromobility components and also produces its own electric super sports cars — are of great interest. This led not only Porsche but also Hyundai to work with Rimac, signing an €80mn strategic partnership deal to collaborate on the development of two high-performance electric vehicles.

Commenting on the investment when Porsche upped its stake to 15.5% back in 2019, Lutz Meschke, deputy chairman of the executive board at Porsche and member of the executive board responsible for finance and IT, said in a statement: “We quickly realised that Porsche and Rimac can learn a lot from each other. We believe in what Mate Rimac and his company have to offer, which is why we have now increased our stake and intend to intensify our collaboration in the field of battery technology.”

Earlier this year, Porsche CEO Oliver Blume outlined plans to invest $18.1bn in the electrification of its vehicles over the next five years. Speaking to German newspaper Bild am Sonntag, Blume said the automaker wants 80% of the vehicles it sells to be electric by 2030.

Volkswagen Group, which comprises 12 brands including Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche and Scania, spent around €2.7bn on future technologies in 2020, the group said in a March 16 press release. This year it plans a big e-mobility push, aiming to deliver over 450,000 electric vehicles to customers, more than double the 2020 figure.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Rising inflation in Emerging Europe poses dilemma for central banks

OBITUARY: World’s longest-serving city mayor Milan Bandic dies of heart attack

Erste Bank net profit halves to €783mn in 2020

News

Ukraine still importing power from Belarus, despite promise to break ties

As the heating season is close to ending Ukraine is still importing large amounts of power from Belarus, despite a promise to break its connection to the Belarusian and Soviet era grid.

Screw comes loose on governor’s claim IKEA’s coming to Uzbekistan

Tashkent regional chief’s investment presentation to president turns out to be a rather dodgy construction.

President appoints new PM-designate as Moldova faces third coronavirus wave

President Sandu has a good chance of either getting Ion Grosu backed by parliament or forcing early elections after rival candidate made surprise move to London.

PM Pashinian’s bloc only political force that attracts significant support in Armenia poll

Amid continuing calls for snap election in wake of war defeat, governing parties attract 33% backing. Second is oligarch Gagik Tsarukyan's Prosperous Armenia with 3%.

Iran’s moved out of its three year recession says central bank chief

“I can confidently say that today Iran’s economy has weathered tough sanctions,” adds Abdolnasser Hemmati.

Ukraine still importing power from Belarus, despite promise to break ties
11 hours ago
Screw comes loose on governor’s claim IKEA’s coming to Uzbekistan
16 hours ago
President appoints new PM-designate as Moldova faces third coronavirus wave
18 hours ago
PM Pashinian’s bloc only political force that attracts significant support in Armenia poll
23 hours ago
Iran’s moved out of its three year recession says central bank chief
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    20 days ago
  2. Multinational firms under pressure to break ties with Belarus
    2 days ago
  3. Biden officials say Turkey can be held liable for Erdogan agents’ assaults on protesters in Washington
    6 days ago
  4. “Lukashenko Gold Mine” investigation exposing Belarus president’s riches scores 2mn views in 24 hours
    7 days ago
  5. Blinken says China and Russia are problems to be addressed
    1 day ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    20 days ago
  2. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    13 days ago
  3. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    1 month ago
  4. Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
    27 days ago
  5. Message service Telegram hopes to raise $1bn with a convertible bond private placement
    27 days ago

Reports

Dismiss