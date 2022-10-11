Posta Kenya, SasaPay sign deal for money transfer business

By bne IntelliNews October 11, 2022

The Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK) has signed a deal with Viewtech, the company behind online payment platform SasaPay, to launch an app that lets its customers receive and transfer payments via their phones. 

The loss-making parastatal is counting on the deal to boost a steady drop in revenues as the traditional mail business declines, BizTech Africa writes, noting that PCK has also partnered with telecoms firm Safaricom to launch the online post service M-Post enabling clients to use their phone numbers as postal addresses.

Under the SasaPay agreement, Viewtech will provide PCK with Wallet as a service (WaaS) for mobile money transfer services via the new Posta App Pay that can also be collected at some 600 post offices nationwide.

“Under the agreement, [PCK] will be an agent of Viewtech Ltd, offering deposit, withdrawal, registration and verification services on PostaPay at a commission,” Postmaster-General Dan Kagwe said in a statement.

The app will offer peer-to-peer transactions, business-to-customer disbursements, and customer-to-business disbursements, Viewtech managing director Stephen Kaguchia said.

In May, PCK also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Somaliland Postal Services to explore cooperation in international mail processing and delivery, knowledge exchange and innovative solutions in Kenya, Somaliland and other African countries.

