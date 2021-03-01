Prague-based ARX buys Slovenia’s I-Tech

Czech Republic-based private equity firm ARX Equity Partners has acquired Slovenia’s Instrumentation Technologies (I-Tech), a company that develops instrumentation for data acquisition and signal processing used in scientific particle accelerators, I-Tech said on March 1.

ARX plans to help I-Tech grow organically, said Brian Wardrop, managing partner at ARX.

The transaction also includes Red Pitaya, a handheld electronics lab incorporating instruments such as oscilloscopes and signal generators.

ARX acquired the company from its founders. The value of the transaction was not disclosed.

Completion of the transaction is subject to routine closing conditions. As part of the transaction, ARX agreed to partner with the company’s existing management team.

“ARX is delighted to partner with I-Tech, which is an outstanding example of a highly successful Slovenian entrepreneurial success story. Our primary aim will be to support the I-Tech team in order to grow and develop the company organically,” said Wardrop.

I-Tech was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Solkan, Slovenia. Core to the I-Tech strategy is utilising its know-how and R&D capabilities to develop instrumentation for medical proton therapy applications as well as broader industrial markets.

ARX Equity Partners has a 20-year track record supporting the growth and development of mid-sized companies in Central Europe. With more than €300mn raised in four funds, ARX has become a leading private equity firm in its segment in the Central European region.

Acuity Advisors advised I-Tech’s founders on the transaction.