President of war-hit Ukraine offers 'investment nanny, tax holidays' to potential investors

President of war-hit Ukraine offers 'investment nanny, tax holidays' to potential investors
Any investor that sinks more than $100mn into Ukraine will get a multilingual "investment nanny" to look after them 24/7
By bne IntelliNews January 23, 2020

Any potential investor who invests more than $100mn in Ukraine, will get a personal "guardian" from the government, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who is at the Davos conference to talk up Ukraine’s investment case.

Net foreign direct investment (FDI) in Ukraine reached $2.2bn in January-September2019. Capital inflow amounted to $1.8bn, while the loans of direct investors increased $0.38bn. FDI inflows were highest from Cyprus ($476mn), the Netherlands ($279mn) and Russia ($196mn). The presence of Cyprus, the Netherlands and Russia among the most active investors in Ukraine implies that a significant share of FDI to Ukraine involves the repatriation of capital.

"We have now drafted a new program called “Investment Nanny.” What is it about? We will provide each investor, each large company, which invests in Ukraine $100mn or more, with a separate contract with the state. It is the state that will protect you. You will have a manager – an investment nanny - who speaks five languages and works with you 24/7 - any question, any problem will be solved in contact with this manager, and there will be no problem," Zelenskiy said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 22.

The second proposal from the Ukrainian authorities is to give tax holidays to those willing to join the big privatization process in Ukraine. "We ensure tax holidays to all investors willing to engage in large-scale privatization worth $10mn or more - you will not pay income tax for five years," the presidential media office quoted him as saying.

Zelenskiy also announced  a five-year income tax break for investors who invest $10mn or more for a state company. “It is the state that will protect you, you will have a manager who speaks five languages and will work with you 24/7,” Zelenskiy told the World Economic Forum in Davos, speaking of the nannies. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Ukraine’s population falls behind Poland’s for the first time, electronic census says 5mn people lost since 2000

Ukraine’s domestic bond market off to a strong start in 2020 as yields fall below 10%

Ukraine’s retail sales up 10.5% in 2019

News

Western Balkans countries sink on latest Corruption Perceptions Index

Poor performance on latest index from Transparency International comes after years of warnings of the risks of democratic backsliding in the region should states fail to progress towards EU accession.

Ukraine’s population falls behind Poland’s for the first time, electronic census says 5mn people lost since 2000

Ukraine’s population fell behind that of Poland for the first time as an electronic census revealed the number of citizens had fallen by some 5mn people to 37.289mn since the last census in 2000.

Immigration helps ease CEE labour crisis

The labour shortages that have threatened to limit economic expansion in Central and some parts of Southeast Europe have started to ease in some countries, with increased labour migration a contributing factor.

Ukraine’s domestic bond market off to a strong start in 2020 as yields fall below 10%

Ukraine’s domestic bond market got off to a strong start in 2020 as heavy bidding at the weekly auction on January 22 depressed yields to 10%. A year ago Ukraine bonds were yielding 19%.

Russian Aeroflot carrier taking off for stellar 2020

Analysts are increasingly keen on the stocks of Russian national air carrier Aeroflot after it had a terrible 2019.

Western Balkans countries sink on latest Corruption Perceptions Index
10 hours ago
Ukraine’s population falls behind Poland’s for the first time, electronic census says 5mn people lost since 2000
14 hours ago
Immigration helps ease CEE labour crisis
14 hours ago
Ukraine’s domestic bond market off to a strong start in 2020 as yields fall below 10%
17 hours ago
Russian Aeroflot carrier taking off for stellar 2020
18 hours ago

Most Read

  1. MOSCOW BLOG: Is Putin a megalomaniac?
    6 days ago
  2. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    8 days ago
  3. Romania to scrap deal with Chinese partner to expand Cernavoda nuclear power plant
    2 days ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    7 days ago
  5. Ukraine’s population falls behind Poland’s for the first time, electronic census says 5mn people lost since 2000
    14 hours ago
  1. LONG READ: How Iran’s “Shadow Commander” Qasem Soleimani left home at 13 and took a stranglehold on the Middle East
    2 months ago
  2. Russia real estate legends to raise €140mn for fund with focus on last mile warehouses for the e-commerce sector
    13 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Is Putin a megalomaniac?
    6 days ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Mongolia
    23 days ago
  5. INVISIBLE HAND: Putin’s economic breakthrough that never was
    30 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss