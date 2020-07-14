Protesters try to storm Bulgarian parliament

Protesters try to storm Bulgarian parliament
"One virus is enough" says a placard at the latest protest in Sofia.
By Denitsa Koseva in Sofia July 14, 2020

Tensions escalated in the sixth day of protests in Bulgaria after a group — suspected of being provocateurs — attempted to break into the parliament building but were stopped by the police.

The protest gathered between 20,000 and 40,000 people in the capital Sofia and thousands more went out on the streets in 17 other towns.

The rallies demanding the resignations of chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev and the government of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov took place hours after Geshev initiated a treason investigation targeting fugitive gambling mogul Vassil Bozhkov. He accused Bozhkov of paying for the protests in an attempt to put pressure on the prosecution, which has already charged him on 18 counts. 

The accusation was rejected by protest organisers, who also called on politicians and parties not to use the protests for their own ends. 

“Geshev wants us to believe Bozhkov selectively. When he says he has given money to ministers and those in power – to not believe him, but when he talks about paying for the protest – to believe him,” Nikolay Hadzhigenov, human rights lawyer who is among the organisers of the protests, said as quoted by Dnevnik news outlet.

“BSP, DPS, Bozhkov, Slavi, Maya, Tsvetanov, do not try to ride us, we don’t want you either,” one of the posters in the protest said, a reference to the opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and Movement for Rights and Freedom (DPS) parties, and other political figures. 

“Anti-mafia, one virus is enough,” was another slogan at the July 14 rally.

The tensions quickly subsided and the rally ended without arrests. However, a young man and a policeman were wounded.

Meanwhile, protesters managed to hang up a sign “For sale” on the facade of the parliament.

Although these are the biggest mass protests in Bulgaria since 2013, the government and Geshev say they will not resign. Borissov said his government will stay to deal with the heavy financial crisis set to hit the country due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

However, political analysts say Borissov should resign if he wants his party to survive and believe his survival instinct will force him to do that.

Others believe Borissov will try to stay in power until the regular general election next spring.

Meanwhile, journalists and artists have called on Emil Koshlukov, the head of the public broadcaster BNT, to resign, accusing him of dependence on those in power and a lack of solid professional qualities.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Protests in Bulgaria expand to more cities, get support from US embassy

Anti-government protests spread across Bulgaria

Bulgaria and Croatia accepted into ERM2

News

European Commission approves merger of Poland’s PKN Orlen with peer Grupa Lotos

Poland's two refining companies to merge to create a “multinational company with a global reach”, government officials say. PKN Orlen lines up its next merger, with oil and gas company PGNiG.

Lithuania’s LG to buy €200mn of new trains as Rail Baltica picks up steam

Need to modernise its fleet to meet modern passenger requirements as well as progress with international EU-supported railway project Rail Baltica prompted Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai to act.

Belarus denies main presidential challengers spots on the ballot

Former banker Viktor Babariko has been disqualified by Belarus' central electoral commission due to the ongoing investigation into his alleged money-laundering activities. Valery Tsepkalo's candidature has also been rejected.

Turkmenistan urges citizens to start wearing masks to combat “dust”

New rules on masks and social distancing introduced after WHO visit look suspiciously like those used to contain coronavirus but Turkmenistan still claims to have no cases at all.

Russia's Putin puts brakes on National Projects spending spree

Putin could extend his signature National Projects investment leap worth over $400bn from 2024 to as far as 2030 owing to the pressure of the coronavirus crisis.

European Commission approves merger of Poland’s PKN Orlen with peer Grupa Lotos
14 hours ago
Lithuania’s LG to buy €200mn of new trains as Rail Baltica picks up steam
16 hours ago
Belarus denies main presidential challengers spots on the ballot
17 hours ago
Turkmenistan urges citizens to start wearing masks to combat “dust”
1 day ago
Russia's Putin puts brakes on National Projects spending spree
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: Borrower beware: Uzbekistan’s dollar debt binge could spell long-term trouble
    7 days ago
  2. Bulgarian president’s advisors arrested after raid on presidency
    5 days ago
  3. Protests in Bulgaria escalate with police violence, clashes among rival groups
    3 days ago
  4. US intelligence memo admits there is “no evidence” of Russian payment of bounties to Afghans for killing US soldiers
    7 days ago
  5. Violent clashes with police at thousands-strong anti-lockdown protest in Belgrade
    7 days ago
  1. First ever nonstop flight from Mongolia to US delivers PPE to Navajo Nation
    15 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Borrower beware: Uzbekistan’s dollar debt binge could spell long-term trouble
    7 days ago
  3. Second wave of coronavirus hitting Ukraine
    29 days ago
  4. COVID-19 second wave strikes parts of emerging Europe
    15 days ago
  5. Fresh water system in Minsk collapses
    19 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss