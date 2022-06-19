Putin praises Bosnia’s Dodik for loyalty to Russia

Putin praises Bosnia’s Dodik for loyalty to Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) thanks Milorad Dodik (left), the Serb member of Bosnia & Herzegovina’s tripartite presidency, for remaining loyal to Moscow. / Kremlin
By bne IntelliNews June 19, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia & Herzegovina’s tripartite presidency, for remaining loyal to Moscow despite strong international pressure to join sanctions against Russia.

Dodik was seen for years as one of the most loyal allies to Putin. In the past years, there were reports suggesting that Putin might even spark a new military conflict in Bosnia through Dodik in order to divert the attention of international community from his policy towards Ukraine.

Putin met Dodik at the St. Petersburg economic forum and said that Moscow has “developed very good relations” with Bosnia’s Republika Srpska entity since the Bosnian Serb presidency member, Dodik, has been in power, Putin said after the two met in St. Petersburg, adding that he appreciates Dodik’s opposition to Bosnia introducing sanctions against Russia.

“Unfortunately, in the current conditions with Bosnia & Herzegovina, we have certain difficulties associated with joining the sanctions, but we know your position and highly appreciate it. Despite any difficulties, relations continue and will continue to develop, especially with those who want to maintain this relationship. And you, as far as I know, are just such a person,” Putin said at a joint press briefing with Dodik.

Dodik, who is also the leader of the ruling party in Republika Srpska, has insisted that Bosnia should not introduce sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine and has so far blocked the process.

“I want to thank you for everything you do for us. … Thank you for making it possible to keep the price of gas until the new year under the previous conditions. We think that there can be no alternative to Russian energy, we want to continue with investments,” Dodik said.

Prior to his meeting with Putin, Dodik threatened to block all projects in the country if the state authorities continue to obstruct the project to connect Republika Srpska with Serbia by gas pipeline, which is being conducted by Russia's Gazprom.

“It is unjustified that this is being blocked by institutions in Sarajevo. If they continue to block our request, then we will also block other projects that are important for BiH. We will take a number of measures to force them to do so,” Dodik said in St. Petersburg on the sidelines of the International Economic Forum where he met with the chairman of Gazprom's management board, Alexey Miller, as quoted by N1.

He added that the entity has been waiting for ten years for the state to allow the construction of a gas pipeline under the Drina River, while at the same time the Serbian side is not opposing Bosnia’s gas connection with Croatia through a southern gas interconnection.

Bosnia comprises two autonomous entities – the Serb-dominated Republika Srpka and the Muslim-Croat Federation.

According to Dodik, Gazprom's CEO announced that the company would deliver natural gas to Republika Srpska at the same price until the end of the year.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

COMMENT: Towards sustainable, safe and smart roads in the Western Balkans

High-ranking politicians from Serbia and Bosnia attend ‘Russia’s Davos’ shunned by West

Macron wants ‘accelerated co-operation’ for Moldova as details of EU ‘political community’ proposal leak

News

Hungary’s EU ambassador steps down two weeks after blocking the extension of sanctions to Patriarch Kirill

Hungary’s permanent representative to the EU, Tibor Stelbaczky, has reportedly stepped down from his post. The Hungarian Embassy in Brussels refused to confirm or deny the report.

North Macedonia’s opposition VMRO-DPMNE seeks snap elections with major protest

Thousands join opposition protest in Skopje, where anti-government sentiment is fuelled by soaring living costs and failure to progress towards EU accession.

Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares the population for a long fight

Putin lashed out at the West during his keynote speech at St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 17, claiming that they were using Russia as a scapegoat to excuse their failure to control inflation.

FBK accuses Putin and Miller of using Gazprom as “bottomless purse” in latest scandal report

A report by Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation claims Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller has allegedly embezzled from Russia's gas giant to fund a network of properties and offshores. Putin's inner circle is also accused of profiting from the theft.

Albania trails neighbours in auto-parts production but economists see a chance to catch up

IFC and World Bank report says Albania could take advantage of new opportunities created by post-COVID nearshoring and shift to e-mobility.

Hungary’s EU ambassador steps down two weeks after blocking the extension of sanctions to Patriarch Kirill
1 hour ago
North Macedonia’s opposition VMRO-DPMNE seeks snap elections with major protest
10 hours ago
Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares the population for a long fight
1 day ago
FBK accuses Putin and Miller of using Gazprom as “bottomless purse” in latest scandal report
2 days ago
Albania trails neighbours in auto-parts production but economists see a chance to catch up
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares the population for a long fight
    1 day ago
  2. Turkey’s despair rating score is worse than war-torn Ukraine’s
    3 days ago
  3. DON: Russia may not be fighting for ground but for a psychological tipping point in the Donbas
    7 days ago
  4. Turkey on verge of total bankruptcy says Erdogan’s former economy czar
    3 days ago
  5. Tokayev tells Russian TV Kazakhstan won’t break Western sanctions
    4 days ago
  1. Russian forces in Donbas push Ukraine troops to the limit
    20 days ago
  2. Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares the population for a long fight
    1 day ago
  3. RenCap may face closure amidst an eleventh-hour MBO bid
    19 days ago
  4. Turkey’s despair rating score is worse than war-torn Ukraine’s
    3 days ago
  5. Nearly 40% of Bulgarians want out of Nato as pro-Russian propaganda strengthens
    14 days ago

Reports

Dismiss