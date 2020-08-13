Renewed clashes at Armenian gold mine highlight government indecision

Activists have been encamped, protesting against the mine since 2018.
By Ani Mejlumyan for Eurasianet August 13, 2020

Recent renewed conflicts over a controversial gold mine have highlighted the Armenian government’s continuing indecisiveness over the future of the project.

On August 4, clashes between activists, local residents, police, and mining company officials broke out at the entrance of the mine, near the eastern Armenian city of Jermuk. Officials from the company operating the mine, Lydian Armenia (the local subsidiary of a British mining firm), attempted to remove some cabins that had been set up by activists who have been protesting there since 2018, and to replace them with new cabins for company guards.

The activists complained that the guards, from a recently hired security company, had been behaving inappropriately. “They are armed, provoking people, swearing at them,” activist Themnine Yenokyan told the local service of RFE/RL. The protesters are demanding that the government cancel the project, which they say will badly damage the surrounding ecology and the water supply.

The mine contract, which was signed by the previous government, ousted by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian in 2018, has been one of the most sensitive issues that the new government has had to face. It has pitted grassroots activists, of the type that were instrumental in bringing Pashinian to power, against proponents of the project – including Western embassies and investors – who insist that it will provide the kind of jobs that he has promised.

In an effort to resolve the deadlock, Armenia’s Investigative Committee ordered an environmental impact assessment, which was released a year ago and which Pashinian took as a green light to let the development of the mine proceed. The impact to groundwater resources would be as small as "washing a car on the beach," he said last August.

But just two weeks later, his government reversed course following a spirited public debate, and said it would study the issue further. Since then the issue has languished, one that to many Armenians has exemplified the government’s inability to make difficult decisions. Lydian, meanwhile, has threatened to sue if the government cancels the project.

At Amulsar, eventually police removed the Lydian-installed cabins, representing a victory for the protesters.

The demonstrations then moved to Yerevan. On August 10, several activists picketed parliament with signs like “Amulsar is a mountain, our struggle is just.” Police soon broke up the protests.

“They started to inflict violence on me and others WITHOUT ANY WARNING OR DEMAND,” one of the activists, Arman Gharibyan, posted on Facebook (in English). “I was screaming that their actions are illegal that they don't have the right to arrest me. Nobody was listening. Later in the police unit they were not giving me even a glass of water telling that there is no water in the unit and nearby shops.”

The government has remained silent over the recent developments.

Human rights activist Nina Karapetyants told journalists covering the protest in front of parliament that, “If this was before the revolution, 40-50 percent of [members of the current] National Assembly would be by our side. Today, they value their positions and bonuses much higher than the words and rights of their friends, their voters and the people.” She said the silence of the authorities suggested that they were waiting “to see whoever wins and then stand by them.”

Ani Mejlumyan is a reporter based in Yerevan.

This article originally appeared on Eurasianet here.

Features

No test results to back up Russia’s coronavirus vaccine but Russia will mass produce anyway

Russia has registered the world’s first vaccine against the coronavirus and is already launching mass production of the drug, President Vladimir Putin announced during a government meeting on August 11.

Was Tikhanovskaya forced to record her message to respect the official election results and end the protests in the office of the head of the Central Election Commission?

Was housewife and nominal victor in Belarus’ presidential election Svetlana Tikhanovskaya forced to film a video clip conceding victory to Lukashenko and calling for an end to the protests filmed in the office of the head of the CEC?

The Moscow Consensus

Moscow Consensus vs Washington Consensus: Two diverging approaches to the world economic, political and social order are analysed in detail.

EU’s human rights watchdog: Europe must validate Tikhanovskaya as new president of Belarus

Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya fled to Lithuania in the early hours of August 11. bne IntelliNews talks to Emanuelis Zingeris, a Lithuanian MP and vice-chairman PACE human rights committee about her plight

What's in Belarusian riot police's arsenal?

Russian publication Life.ru published a review of the weapons and equipment in the Belarusian riot police’s arsenal. Some of the materiel is getting its first use as Minsk is gripped by the biggest mass protests since independence in 1991.

No test results to back up Russia’s coronavirus vaccine but Russia will mass produce anyway
16 hours ago
Was Tikhanovskaya forced to record her message to respect the official election results and end the protests in the office of the head of the Central Election Commission?
1 day ago
The Moscow Consensus
8 days ago
EU’s human rights watchdog: Europe must validate Tikhanovskaya as new president of Belarus
2 days ago
What's in Belarusian riot police's arsenal?
2 days ago

