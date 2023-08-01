Report: Women from Tajikistan duped into building Russian drones

Report: Women from Tajikistan duped into building Russian drones
The college where workers are studying is inside the Alabuga Special Economic Zone. / Alabuga SEZ website
By Eurasianet August 1, 2023

A pair of investigative journalism outlets have reported on a Russian state-backed programme designed to lure young women from developing countries, including Tajikistan, and put them to work on assembling military drones for use in the war in Ukraine.

The reports published last week by YouTube-based outlet Razvorot and online news website Protokol noted that Tajiks are favoured for their ability to communicate with greater ease with the engineers of the Iranian-designed weapons.

As the outlets reported, the assembly is carried out in Alabuga Special Economic Zone, located in Russia’s Tatarstan republic.

The effort on drawing Central Asian recruits began in earnest earlier this month, when advertising was delivered through Telegram and other social media resources to aspiring students. Agitational material was also placed in high-profile media outlets in the region and is still available to view, despite revelations about the project’s involvement in propagating the invasion of Ukraine.

Targets of the advertising were promised they would through an initiative dubbed the Alabuga Start project be able to enrol in Alabuga Polytechnical College and do work earning them up to 52,000 rubles ($570). Would-be prospective students were further enticed with the prospect of free accommodation in a modern housing complex.

What the young women, many of them from African countries, found instead was something altogether stranger and grimmer. Protokol reported that students were pressed into team-building exercises that involved games of paintball complete with mock executions for the losing sides.

As for the work, that consisted of working in factories putting together Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones intended for use in Ukraine. Workers were reportedly forced to work around the clock, without breaks for sleep and meals, receiving only 30-40,000 rubles a month.

Participants in the programme were explicitly ordered not to speak publicly about what they were doing in Alabuga and that failing to abide by this rule was punishable by a fine of up to two million rubles.

Students were constantly monitored by means of wiretaps and video surveillance fitted throughout the college and residential areas. Even the personal correspondence of the young women was vetted by administrators.

Complaining about working conditions or refusing to work is reportedly punishable by expulsion and the reimbursement of study fees – anywhere up to around 420,000 rubles.

Protokol said in its report that staff at Alabuga were parcelled out into three categories. One was the unabashedly racist term “mulatto,” which was reserved for women from countries including Uganda, Ethiopia and Tanzania, with these women mainly assigned ostensibly low-skilled tasks, such as cleaning.” The other groups were “the Tajiks,” who were required as interpreters to aid communication between Iranian and Russian technicians, and “the specialists.”

This article first appeared on Eurasianet here.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Iran, Belarus sign defence memorandum in Tehran

Russia to launch group visa-free travel to Iran and China from August 1

Iran’s food demand set to surge 15% in a decade as population grows to 103mn says official

News

Iran, Belarus sign defence memorandum in Tehran

Iran, Belarus sign military deal further integrating their economies and military

Wheat, rice and El Niño: food security warning lights are flashing red

Russia’s exit from the Black Sea grain initiative, India’s ban on rice exports and a “strong” El Niño expected in the second half of this year means the global food security warning lights have started to flash red.

Hungary's ruling Fidesz boycotts extraordinary parliament session on Sweden's Nato accession

Hungary remains the only EU member state not to have ratified Sweden's accession to Nato.

Hungary in race to host another major EV battery investment

Hungary is already set to be the world's second-largest EV battery manufacturer after the completion of new investments, as the government aims to make it a global EV battery powerhouse.

US sanctions top Bosnian Serb officials

Member of the Bosnian presidency Zeljka Cvijanovic and Republika Srpska PM Radovan Viskovic among those sanctioned for undermining the agreements that ended the 1992-95 Bosnian war.

Iran, Belarus sign defence memorandum in Tehran
1 hour ago
Wheat, rice and El Niño: food security warning lights are flashing red
3 hours ago
Hungary's ruling Fidesz boycotts extraordinary parliament session on Sweden's Nato accession
4 hours ago
Hungary in race to host another major EV battery investment
4 hours ago
US sanctions top Bosnian Serb officials
4 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Wildfires strike Croatia's Dubrovnik region
    6 days ago
  2. Putin to send six African countries grain “free of charge”, refuses to rejoin Black Sea Grain Initiative
    4 days ago
  3. Putin at 2023 Africa-Russia summit: Wiping debts, donating grain and boosting co-operation
    1 day ago
  4. Outraged Bulgarian government mulls diplomatic options after Russian MP's invasion threat
    7 days ago
  5. Ukraine advances in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk: Is the main stage of the counter-offensive underway?
    3 days ago
  1. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  2. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    15 days ago
  3. Wildfires strike Croatia's Dubrovnik region
    6 days ago
  4. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 month ago
  5. Estonia becomes first Baltic state to legalise same-sex marriage
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss