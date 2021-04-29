Rise and fall of Turkish technology retailer Bimeks ends in bankruptcy

Rise and fall of Turkish technology retailer Bimeks ends in bankruptcy
Workers at Bimeks (@bimeksdirenisi) advise owner Vedat Akgiray to sell his villa to pay the company debt.
By Akin Nazli in Belgrade April 29, 2021

A court in Istanbul has declared Turkish technology retailer Bimeks bankrupt, local media have reported.

Bimekslaunched in 1989 as a humble shop by the brothers Murat Akgiray and Vedat Akgiray, is a “truly Turkish” story of the rise and fall of a company amid Turkey’s erratic and often shifty capital markets.

Twelve years ago, on March 4, 2009, Vedat Akgiray transferred his Bimeks shares to his brother Murat Akgiray. Just over a week later, on March 13, 2009, Vedat Akgiray became the head of Turkey’s Capital Markets Board (SPK).

As the SPK head, Vedat Akgiray launched a campaign for initial public offerings (IPOs). Many companies that were put in the spotlight by that campaign later went bankrupt

Bimeks itself was listed on the Borsa Istanbul in 2011.

Vedat Akgiray is the only SPK head to have ever been dismissed before fulfilling his five-year term. He lost the post in 2012.

In 2019, Bimeks applied for bankruptcy protection, known as “concordato” in Turkey. Its application came amid a concordato rush in the country following the August 2018 Turkish lira crisis.

In March 2019, Bimeks was delisted.

Vedat Akgiray nowadays still works at Bogazici University in Istanbul as a professor of finance.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Kazakhstan grumbles at Russia breaking trade bloc rules

Watcom shopping index up 267% y/y in April as the pandemic low base effect kicks in

Subdued recovery expected in Western Balkans after pandemic ended a decade of progress

Tech

Sberbank pushes the Sber rebranding, promises to double online ecosystem investments over the next three years

Russia’s leading retail bank has rebranded to just “Sber,” dropping the word “bank” from its name, but the change has not really caught on. The management is now ramping up a rebranding drive and has promised to double investment into tech.

Ford to build all-electric light vehicles in Romania starting 2024

Ford’s Craiova factory will thus become its third facility in Europe to build an all-electric vehicle.

British, Bosnian software developers form joint centre of excellence

Manchester-based anti-money laundering software company SQA Consulting and Luxembourg based ABC TECH Group set up SQA Consulting SEE in Bosnia, that will create 175 new jobs.

Romanian smartphone producer priced at €32mn ahead of BVB listing

Producer of Allview branded electronic products carried out over-subscribed share issue.

Baring Vostok-backed Russian-founded start-up targets London’s highly competitive delivery market

Russian-speaking tech entrepreneurs and investors are more than ever active abroad – which has been illustrated again in the UK by a grocery delivery and dark store start-up called Jiffy.

Sberbank pushes the Sber rebranding, promises to double online ecosystem investments over the next three years
1 day ago
Ford to build all-electric light vehicles in Romania starting 2024
1 day ago
British, Bosnian software developers form joint centre of excellence
2 days ago
Romanian smartphone producer priced at €32mn ahead of BVB listing
2 days ago
Baring Vostok-backed Russian-founded start-up targets London’s highly competitive delivery market
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    10 days ago
  2. Belarus' Lukashenko makes his big announcement, but it wasn't about merging Russia and Belarus
    3 days ago
  3. Turkey’s descent into coronavirus hell
    8 days ago
  4. MITTELEUROPEAN INSIGHTS: Only Romania is really serious among the Euro-flirts
    2 months ago
  5. MOSCOW BLOG: Strategy vs tactics, Putin’s fiscal fortress is ready
    3 days ago
  1. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    10 days ago
  2. Poland deploys troops close to Belarusian border in response to crackdown on Polish minority
    16 days ago
  3. OBITUARY: Petr Kellner, Central Europe's great dealmaker
    1 month ago
  4. TRENIN: Russia-Ukraine war alert – what’s behind it and what lies ahead?
    15 days ago
  5. Army sent into Tirana airport after strike grounds all flights
    21 days ago

Reports

Dismiss