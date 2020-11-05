Rising COVID-19 cases put intense pressure on CEE healthcare systems

Rising COVID-19 cases put intense pressure on CEE healthcare systems
By bne IntelliNews November 5, 2020

The growing number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases is putting healthcare systems in Central and Southeast Europe under intense pressure. As cases continue to rise, there are reports of field hospitals being set up and retired medical personnel and students being brought in to make up staff shortfalls. 

Europe has again become the global hotspot for the spread of the virus, accounting for 1.7mn of the 3.4mn new cases reported worldwide in the week ending November 3, according to the latest weekly epidemiological report from the World Health Organisation (WHO). That is a 24% week-on-week increase in cases in the continent. 

In the emerging Europe region, Czechia continues to report the highest number of new cases relative to the size of its population: 84,305 in the 7-day period, or 7,887 per million of the population. The figure is slightly up on the 81,970 reported in the previous week, when the government announced a partial lockdown and overnight curfew. 

Neighbouring Slovakia racked up 16,863 new cases during the week, or 2,488 per million, but Bratislava is hoping its mass testing programme will stem the spread of the virus and potentially inspire other countries to follow its lead. 

All of the Visegrad 4 countries are struggling with a vicious second wave of the pandemic. Poland announced 120,785 new cases in the week to November 3, and new cases soared to a record 24,692 in the next 24 hours, moving the authorities in Warsaw to announce the closure of the remainder of schools, as well as most retail and cultural facilities

The government said that the restrictions were “necessary” or the number of cases and deaths would spiral out of control, breaking Poland’s already very strained healthcare system. Existing restrictions were flouted at the mass pro-choice protests taking place for the last two weeks provoked by the ruling of the government-controlled Constitutional Tribunal, which further restricted Polish women’s right to have an abortion. 

Hungary reintroduced a state of emergency for 90 days as of midnight on November 3. The rate of daily infections in Hungary has been one of the fastest among EU countries since September, though the government has been  until now slow to respond by tightening restrictions. 

Even in the Baltic states, which until recently had managed to keep the virus under control, new restrictions are being announced. The worst-affected Baltic country is Lithuania, which declared a three-week nationwide lockdown on November 4. 

In Southeast Europe, the virus is spreading most rapidly in Slovenia, which reported 12,030 new cases in the last week, or 6,267 per million. Slovenia already has a partial lockdown in place and the government has unveiled new measures to support coronacrisis-struck SMEs. 

The situation is only slightly better in Croatia and Montenegro, which reported 3,718 and 3,328 cases per million respectively during the week. Montenegro in particular may be heading for a new surge in cases, as thousands of people largely ignored social distancing rules at mass events to mourn Metropolitan Amfilohije, the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro. Although Amfilohije passed away after being infected with coronavirus, the casket was open and mourners were allowed to kiss his body.

Nemanja Radojevic, deputy head of the Clinical Centre of Montenegro (CCM), told public broadcaster RTCG that the tiny country could be heading for a “catastrophic” situation and urged the authorities to start opening field hospitals. 

Tighter restrictions have also been announced in Kosovo, while in Bulgaria the informal organisers of the mass protests that have taken place daily since July called for a halt so as not to risk spreading the virus at demonstrations and putting more pressure on the already overstretched health service. Hoteliers in Bulgaria have offered to accommodate coronavirus patients as hospitals are already approaching capacity. 

Further east, Armenia remains another hotspot for coronavirus, with 14,417 new cases during the week, as does neighbouring Georgia with 12,296.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Karabakh war “may be moving towards potentially bloody battle for city of Shusha” says analyst

Armenians flee fighting in Karabakh

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict shelling of civilians could amount to war crimes says UN human rights chief

Data

Russia’s Watcom shopping index continues to slide as coronavirus second wave gathers momentum

Russia’s Watcom shopping index continued to slide in the last weeks of October and first week of November after almost recovering over the summer as the second wave of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Russia gathers pace.

Belarusian reserve assets up 2.2% in October to $7.5bn

Belarus' international reserve assets totalled $7,485.6mn as of 1 November 2020, according to the preliminary data of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus.

Romania’s retail sales up 3.8% y/y in Q3

Higher real wages, still moderate unemployment and affordable interest rates pushed up retail sales by 3.8% y/y in the third quarter after a 7.3% y/y contraction in Q2.

Ukraine estimates Q3 GDP decline at 3.6%

In the third quarter of 2020, Ukraine's GDP declined by 3.6%, and the figure for the January-September period amounted to 5.5%, the Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture announced on November 5.

Russia’s October services PMI records sharpest decline in business activity since the start of the pandemic

The unexpected economic slowdown that started at the end of September delivered another surprise after IHS Markit reported the biggest drop in the Russia Services Business Activity PMI Index, which tumbled from 53.7 to 46.9 in October.

Russia’s Watcom shopping index continues to slide as coronavirus second wave gathers momentum
11 hours ago
Belarusian reserve assets up 2.2% in October to $7.5bn
13 hours ago
Romania’s retail sales up 3.8% y/y in Q3
20 hours ago
Ukraine estimates Q3 GDP decline at 3.6%
1 day ago
Russia’s October services PMI records sharpest decline in business activity since the start of the pandemic
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    5 days ago
  2. Will Turkey and Greece fight a war over East Mediterranean gas?
    8 days ago
  3. BEYOND THE BOSPORUS: Turkey in financial desert as liquidity dries up in USD/lira market
    3 days ago
  4. Armenians flee fighting in Karabakh
    2 days ago
  5. Poland announces new batch of near-lockdown restrictions after coronavirus cases shoot up
    2 days ago
  1. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    5 days ago
  2. Perspectives | Armenia’s military position in Nagorno-Karabakh grows precarious
    13 days ago
  3. Russia knocked Turkish drones out of sky in Armenia claims report
    17 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: If Lavrov goes, can we hope for better from Russia’s diminished foreign ministry?
    15 days ago
  5. Will Turkey and Greece fight a war over East Mediterranean gas?
    8 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss