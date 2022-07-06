Rising industrial prices still put pressure on Romania’s headline inflation

Rising industrial prices still put pressure on Romania’s headline inflation
By bne IntelliNews July 6, 2022

Industrial, or factory-gate, prices in Romania have increased by 46.6% y/y in May, driven up by the rising energy prices, according to the statistics office INS.

The average price of electricity, gas and steam increased by 136% y/y and the price of energy, in general, rose by 130% y/y.

The prices of intermediate goods — a good proxy for the overall inflationary developments because of its lower volatility and for illustrating the pass-through of energy prices to end-user (consumer) prices — increased by 34% y/y or by 48% compared to two years ago in May 2020.

This will maintain significant inflationary pressures over the coming quarters.

Consumer goods prices increased by comparatively slower rates that are still in the double-digit area: by 18% for durable goods and by 15% for non-durable goods.

The INS will announce the June consumer inflation figure, expected to be above 15%, on July 12.

Headline inflation rose to 14.5% y/y in May, up from 13.8% y/y in April, the statistics office INS announced.

It will not drop in the single-digit area until mid-2023, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) estimates.

Russia services PMI returns to growth as business confidence bounces back from March’s war shock

Russia registered a return to growth in its service sector in June, according to the latest S&P Global Service Manager’s Index (PMI) data, registering 51.7 in June, up from 48.5 in May – the first growth in four months.

Kazakh manufacturing sector PMI signals further expansion in June amid sharp rise in new orders

Recovery continues after period of disruption caused by the outbreak of war in Ukraine and subsequent imposition of sanctions on Russia

COVID-19 cases start to rise in Southeast Europe just as tourist season starts

After the lifting of most coronavirus related restrictions and a period of low infections, several countries are now reporting the highest numbers of new cases for months.

Polish CPI surges to 15.6% y/y in June

Market consensus remains for a 75bp rise next week that will put the interest rate at 6.75%.

Czech PMI slips in June

Conditions in the Czech manufacturing sector deteriorated in June for the first time since August 2020, with the index falling from 52.3 to 49.

