Romania revises inflation outlook upwards on supply-side issues

Romania revises inflation outlook upwards on supply-side issues
/ bne IntelliNews
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest August 10, 2022

The war in Ukraine has kept fuelling supply-side issues in some key commodity markets, Romania’s National Bank (BNR) argued in its August 2022 Inflation Report, estimating that the projected annual CPI inflation rate will reach 13.9% in December 2022, compared to 12.5% in the May 2022 Inflation Report.

The inflation will further ease to 7.5% in December 2023 against 6.7% envisaged in the May 2022 Inflation Report, and 2.3% in June 2024 (mirroring strong base effects), the report also reads.

The annual adjusted CORE2 inflation rate will continue to rise towards the end of this year (11.4% in December 2022 versus 10.9% in the previous Report). For December 2023, the annual core inflation rate stands 0.7pp higher at 5.5%, compared to 4.8% previously, before falling to 3.8% in 2024 Q2.

Although the National Bank of Romania (BNR) governor Mugur Isarescu explained the local currency's slight strengthening in recent weeks by the forex inflows generated by the diaspora returning home for the summer season (as opposed to the BNR’s interventions), he implied that the monetary authority will remain active and not leave the national currency to weaken below RON5 to the euro.

The nominal exchange rate is one of the very few credible anchors the National Bank can use to control inflationary expectations, he explained.

This goes against the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF’s) recommendations, included in the Article IV Conclusions in June and can be interpreted as temporarily “suspending” the external economic competitiveness argument — possibly because of its diminished relevance during a transitory regime of unusual energy and food prices.

“As external competitiveness has weakened and to help absorb external shocks, exchange rate flexibility should be increased over time, together with the necessary fiscal consolidation,” the IMF recommended in June.

However, Isarescu preferred to stress the role of “anchor” played by the exchange rate — a role the Fund admitted as relevant in the past. “In Romania, we have not many anchors that the public can trust,” he said. 

“That's the last thing we’ll let happen: get the exchange rate out of control. The inflation rate will stabilise this quarter. It is possible that in August we will see some increases, but gradually, the tendency is to decrease,” declared Isarescu when presenting the Inflation Report. The BNR governor stressed that he will continue to use this policy tool and assured that one euro will be worth less than RON5 as long as needed.

“You can't let go of an instrument of control when you have a war so close," he stressed.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Shipping and agriculture suffer as drought causes dramatic fall in Danube

Romania’s central bank slows down monetary normalisation cycle with a 75bp hike

Romanian industrial prices increase by 3.1% m/m in June

Data

Hungarian inflation surges to 13.7% y/y in July

Worst figure for 25 years weakens forint and piles more more pressure on the central bank to keep putting up rates.

Dollarisation in Turkey smashing records

Despite the authorities’ demand for ‘lira-isation’ few Turks have any real faith in the national currency as inflation runs riot.

Unemployment slightly rose in Czechia in July

At the end of July 240,706 Czechs were seeking employment through Czech authorities, Czech Labour Office’s latest data show. This figure is 9,397 more people than previous month translating to a rise of 0.2% and 3.3% unemployment rate. (chart)

Moldova’s maize, sunflower crops decimated by drought

Both crops are in high demand given the disruption caused by the war in neighbouring Ukraine to international food markets.

North Macedonia’s annual inflation accelerates to 16% in July

High import prices of food and energy are now spilling over into the prices of other products and services.

Hungarian inflation surges to 13.7% y/y in July
49 minutes ago
Dollarisation in Turkey smashing records
19 hours ago
Unemployment slightly rose in Czechia in July
1 day ago
Moldova’s maize, sunflower crops decimated by drought
1 day ago
North Macedonia’s annual inflation accelerates to 16% in July
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    1 day ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    1 day ago
  3. The Guardian confirms aspects of the controversial Amnesty International report on Ukraine’s alleged war crimes
    2 days ago
  4. Academic sheds light on Rahmon regime’s attempts to crush the Pamiris
    3 days ago
  5. Moscow ready for new Ukraine peace talks
    5 days ago
  1. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    1 day ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    1 day ago
  3. DON: Why is Russia’s progress in the Ukraine campaign so slow?
    16 days ago
  4. Oil dollars still bloating Russian CA surplus in June
    29 days ago
  5. Mongolian ministers under fire for failing to quickly explain appearance of Russian armed forces on city streets
    12 days ago

Reports

Dismiss