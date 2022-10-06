Romania’s BNR more hawkish than expected with 75bp rate hike, more to come

Romania’s BNR more hawkish than expected with 75bp rate hike, more to come
/ bne IntelliNews
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest October 6, 2022

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) decided on October 5 to increase the refinancing rate by 75bp to 6.25%, more than the 50bp median of the expectations expressed by analysts in a recent Bloomberg survey. The interest rates corridor was upped accordingly with the Lombard reaching 7.25%.

“The near-term inflation outlook has worsened amid faster growth rates anticipated over the following months for the prices of natural gas and electricity — inter alia amid the changes made to the electricity price capping scheme — as well as for food prices,” the comment published along with the monetary policy decision reads.

The adjusted CORE2 inflation rate went up to 11.2% y/y in August, from 10.4% y/y in July and 9.8% y/y in June, slightly above the forecast mainly because of the new rises in processed food prices, the BNR argued its decision.

According to current assessments by the BNR, the annual inflation rate will probably stick to an upward path towards year-end, under the impact of supply-side shocks, yet at a visibly slower pace.

The BNR board decisions “aim to anchor inflation expectations over the medium term, as well as to foster saving through higher bank rates, so as to bring back the annual inflation rate in line with the 2.5% +/-1pp target on a lasting basis, in a manner conducive to achieving sustainable economic growth,” the monetary authority explained in the note published along with the monetary policy decision.

Still lagging behind its peers in the region, the BNR may bring the key monetary policy rate to 6.75% by the yearend, ING analysts wrote in a note. The BNR will further hike the policy rate in November, ING anticipates.

“While we still think that there is a high probability (say 30%) of only a 25bp hike in November, it looks more likely for the BNR’s usual sequential approach to prevail and take the key rate to 6.75% in November 2022 and 7.00% in January 2023,” the note reads.

Driven by renewed concerns about inflation and not so much about growth (a wave of upward revisions were just released by IFIs) and despite lending visibly losing steam, Romania’s central bank has changed its plans somewhat, ING analysts suggest.

“The National Bank of Romania now sees inflation inching higher rather than tanking some 1pp starting in October on base effects,” ING’s note reads.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

VISEGRAD BLOG: European family gathering mostly avoids fights

Romania’s retail sales keep rising in August

bneGREEN: Europe’s renewable energy supply chain under threat from soaring power prices

News

Ukrainian refugees stuck for days at Russian border crossings as they flee to Europe

Thousands of Ukrainian refugees are trying to make their way into the EU through border crossings in the Pskov and Leningrad regions following Moscow's sham referenda in southeastern Ukraine and its announcement of a partial mobilisation.

EBRD chief raises concerns over Turkey’s ‘outlier’ monetary policy

Discussions held with finance minister and central bank governor. President Erdogan, however, tells rally next day that under him rates will fall with “each passing day, each passing week, each month.”

Inflation "banned" in Belarus

Due to this year’s high inflation levels in Belarus, Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko yesterday decided to impose a ban on any further price increases in the country, effective immediately.

Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea

A truck driving over the Kerch bridge that connects the Russian mainland to Crimea exploded in the early hours of October 8 destroying a section of the bridge and setting an adjacent fuel train on fire, in the latest setback for President Putin.

Turkish, Armenian leaders go ahead with first-ever face-to-face meeting

Little evidence of progress in normalising Yerevan-Ankara relations or resolving conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan following Prague encounter.

Ukrainian refugees stuck for days at Russian border crossings as they flee to Europe
5 hours ago
EBRD chief raises concerns over Turkey’s ‘outlier’ monetary policy
8 hours ago
Inflation "banned" in Belarus
1 day ago
Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
1 day ago
Turkish, Armenian leaders go ahead with first-ever face-to-face meeting
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    1 day ago
  2. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    1 month ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia and Saudi Arabia’s oil production cut is pre-emptive strike on EU’s price cap scheme
    3 days ago
  4. Russia prepares for new attacks against Ukraine from Belarusian territory
    5 days ago
  5. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    10 days ago
  1. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    19 days ago
  2. Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border
    27 days ago
  3. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    10 days ago
  4. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    12 days ago
  5. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    1 day ago

Reports

Dismiss