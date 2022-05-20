Romania’s construction companies post robust 6.5% growth in Q1

Romania’s construction companies post robust 6.5% growth in Q1
By bne IntelliNews May 20, 2022

The volume of construction works in Romania increased by 6.5% y/y in the first quarter of the year, after the market posted less impressive performances in the second half of last year, according to data published by the statistics office INS.

Seasonally, the construction activity is subdued during the first quarter of the year thus the bright Q1 performance will not weigh much in the full-year performance of the year, which remains complicated for a market that faces both rising prices and in principle weaker demand driven by rising interest rate

On the upside, both the households and investors faced with high inflation expected to persist for at least another year may see real estate assets as a safer option for placing their savings and resources, which would keep the sector active at least for a while.

In Q1, the seasonally-adjusted construction works index advanced by 9.5% compared to the last quarter of 2021 (q/q), boasting the strongest quarterly growth since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Both segments of residential and non-residential buildings posted robust annual growth rates in excess of 18% y/y — while the volume of civil engineering works, reflecting the dynamics of the state-financed infrastructure projects, contracted by 6.5% y/y.

Russian population's inflation expectations drop six points to 12.5% as economic crisis fears fade

The inflation expectations of the Russian population fell 6pp in March to 12.5%, as consumers feel the relief of the rapid stabilisation of the economy thanks to the fast action of the Central Bank of Russia.

Russia’s CBR reserves down $43.7bn since the start of the war

Russia’s gross international reserves (GIR) held by the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) have fallen from $629.4bn on February 25 to $585.7bn as of May 13, a fall of $43.7bn according to the latest data released by the regulator.

Industrial inflation exceeds 25% y/y in Moldova

The industrial price inflation in April was the second-highest since last November when Gazprom began charging much higher prices under a new contract.

Russians trade TV news for social media as war-weariness sets in

Trust in TV news is declining among Russians, as social media news gains popularity. At the same time, Russian support for the war in Ukraine appears to be slipping, as does the belief that Russia is winning a global power struggle.

Net FDI in Bulgaria jumps four times y/y through March to €1.05bn

The new government's pledged to improve the economic and political environment has yielded results despite the war in Ukraine and soaring energy prices.

