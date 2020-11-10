Romania’s exports keep recovering, but trade gap surges in September

By bne IntelliNews November 10, 2020

Romania's trade deficit increased by 30% y/y to €1.54bn in September, despite the robust performance of exports that marked a thin annual decrease of only 0.5%.

Exports edged down by 0.5% y/y to €6.07bn, marking a negative annual performance for the seventh month in a row.

In contrast, the imports strengthened by 4.4% y/y — the strongest performance since December 2019, to €7.61b.

In the third quarter of the year, the trade deficit widened moderately by 1.2% y/y to €4.38bn, as the exports recovered partly after the deep dive taken in Q2.

The performance of Romanian exports (-4.3% y/y in Q3) has been problematic since before the crisis that pushed them 33.6% down y/y in Q2.

Their recovery to positive growth rates is uncertain, depending on both the recovery in external markets and domestic investments.

The imports (-3.2% y/y in Q3), stimulated up by the net public spending (budget deficit) and by households maintaining certain confidence, are more likely to return to positive growth rates.

 

Bulgaria's retail sales fall 6.7% y/y in September

Sales of food, non-food goods and automotive fuel all plunged in September.

Slovenia posts trade surplus of €1.28bn in January-September

Slovenia swings to surplus in 9M20 compared to deficit in same period of 2019, as imports declined faster than exports during the pandemic.

Russia’s Watcom shopping index continues to slide as coronavirus second wave gathers momentum

Russia’s Watcom shopping index continued to slide in the last weeks of October and first week of November after almost recovering over the summer as the second wave of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Russia gathers pace.

Belarusian reserve assets up 2.2% in October to $7.5bn

Belarus' international reserve assets totalled $7,485.6mn as of 1 November 2020, according to the preliminary data of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus.

Romania’s retail sales up 3.8% y/y in Q3

Higher real wages, still moderate unemployment and affordable interest rates pushed up retail sales by 3.8% y/y in the third quarter after a 7.3% y/y contraction in Q2.

