Romania’s IT&C market forecast to grow by 15% p.a. until 2025

Romania’s IT&C market forecast to grow by 15% p.a. until 2025
By bne IntelliNews May 20, 2021

The IT&C services market grew by 23.4% y/y in 2020, and the wholesale trade of IT and telecommunications equipment by 20.5% y/y, according to an analysis performed by Arctic Stream, a Romanian provider of services in the field of communications technologies and equipment, data centres and software solutions.

"Although the year 2020 has put humanity in front of an unprecedented situation in recent history, the ways in which this challenge has been addressed have included the expansion of remote work and services offered via the internet by the public sector and private companies. Arctic Stream responded promptly to the growing need for a high-performance and fast-functioning IT infrastructure,” Arctic Stream says in a press release.

Overall, the IT&C market advanced by 22.3% in 2020, in Romania.

The total market is estimated at RON58.8bn (€11.9bn) in 2020, compared to RON48.1bn in the previous year.

Arctic Stream anticipates annual market growth of at least 14-15% in the next three to four years.

Moreover, after the IT&C sector was the equivalent of about 7% of Romania's GDP during 2015-2020, it could reach the equivalent of 10%, in the context in which both private companies from different industries (banking, retail, energy and utilities, etc.), as well as state institutions will continue to invest in digital transformation.

Last year, Arctic Stream recorded a turnover of approximately €8mn, 120% more compared to 2019, and a profit of over €1.2mn, 200% more than the previous year.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

A new wave of funds: Russian investors assert themselves on the domestic and global markets

Start-up report highlights 100 “unicorns-to-be” from Eastern Europe

Moscow Exchange acquires banking and insurance marketplace

Tech

A new wave of funds: Russian investors assert themselves on the domestic and global markets

The Russian venture scene is tiny, but vigorous: several new funds were announced over the past few weeks, targeting a variety of sectors and geographies, sometimes with very specific approaches.

Start-up report highlights 100 “unicorns-to-be” from Eastern Europe

Emerge, a major conference held last week to highlight the start-up and venture scene of the ‘New East,’ has published a selection of 100 promising startups from the region, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

Moscow Exchange acquires banking and insurance marketplace

Moscow Exchange has taken control of Inguru, a major marketplace for insurance and banking products. As a result of the transaction, Moscow Exchange has got a 70% stake in the company, and could increase it to 100% over a period of five years.

Russian internet watchdog decides not to block Twitter

Russian internet watchdog Roskomnadzor has decided not to block Twitter after the US company deleted over 90% of the material the state organ had objected to, the organ said in a press release on May 15.

Regional winery Purcari invests in online wine retail platform

Bucharest-listed Purcari bought a 10% stake in 8Wines.com, a fast-growing online retailer of wines.

A new wave of funds: Russian investors assert themselves on the domestic and global markets
15 hours ago
Start-up report highlights 100 “unicorns-to-be” from Eastern Europe
15 hours ago
Moscow Exchange acquires banking and insurance marketplace
15 hours ago
Russian internet watchdog decides not to block Twitter
16 hours ago
Regional winery Purcari invests in online wine retail platform
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijani forces 'advance 3 km into Armenia'
    8 days ago
  2. Experts not convinced by Turkey’s claim “full lockdown” caused steep decline in virus cases
    2 days ago
  3. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    11 days ago
  4. Turkey may be ripe for external debt crisis says Wells Fargo
    4 days ago
  5. Money laundering pushes up property prices in Western Balkan cities
    6 days ago
  1. Azerbaijani forces 'advance 3 km into Armenia'
    8 days ago
  2. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    1 month ago
  3. DATACRUNCH: Ukraine starts to close the gap with Russia
    16 days ago
  4. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    11 days ago
  5. Experts not convinced by Turkey’s claim “full lockdown” caused steep decline in virus cases
    2 days ago

Reports

Dismiss