Romania’s leading insurer City Insurance heads towards bankruptcy after losing license

Romania’s leading insurer City Insurance heads towards bankruptcy after losing license
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest September 20, 2021

The Council of Romania’s Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) on September 17 withdrew the operating license of City Insurance, the country’s biggest insurer that owes its position to the massive portfolio of mandatory car insurances.  The ASF will now initiate bankruptcy procedures against City.

The Romanian insurer, set up and controlled until June by Romanian businessman Dan Odobescu, the brother-in-law of former prime minister Adrian Nastase, failed to observe the recovery strategies required by the ASF in June.

Under the strategies, the insurer was supposed to increase its capital by €150mn before September 6.

A Swiss-registered investment vehicle, I3CP, promised to buy new shares issued by the insurer but it failed to come up with the money by the deadline.

The ASF announced that Romania’s biggest insurer failed to demonstrate it is capable of increasing its own resources such as to meet the minimum and solvency capital requirements.

The authority also concluded that the company is already insolvent and its solvency keeps deteriorating.

Under existing regulations, the claims generated by the insurance policies issued by City will be processed from now on by the Insurance Guarantee Fund (FGA) but the payments will be disbursed only after City’s bankruptcy.

The government is reportedly drafting an emergency decree that would allow the FGA to disburse the money within 60 days after the insurer loses its operating license.

According to sources familiar with the market, City’s portfolio will generate total claims in the amount of around €100mn.

City Insurance is 85% controlled, through Swiss-registered Vivendi International, by Odobescu.

ASF officials reported massive frauds at City Insurance, particularly after it took over the management of the company in June. Among the frauds spotted, City Insurance’s main owner reportedly siphoned off €18mn since 2017, according to ASF director Valentin Ionescu, who has investigated the case.

City Insurance has paid €18mn to its main shareholder, Vivendi International (Odobescu’s investment vehicle), for fictitious loans since 2017, disclosed Ionescu.

Specifically, City Insurance declared that it borrowed €50mn, €25mn, and another €50mn this year from Vivendi — but the accounts in the Swiss banks indicated by the insurance company do not exist and Vivendi extended no loan to City while cashing interest rates of 10-12%.

Ionescu was appointed at ASF earlier this year, specifically to investigate the situation on the insurance market.

Nicu Marcu, the current ASF president who was appointed in 2020, has launched extensive controls on insurance companies, including overseas operations. Before Marcu, in 2017-2020, the president of ASF was Leonardo Badea, the current vice-governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

In an interview given to Radio Free Europe, Ionescu disclosed other irregularities at City Insurance such as under-stating the cost generated by the green cards issued, which had the effect of understating the capital requirements.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

BUCHAREST BLOG: Romania’s anti-corruption struggle still inspiring its neighbours

Romanian online retailer Elefant reportedly plans November IPO

bneGREEN: Global coal plans collapse by 76%

News

World Bank drops Doing Business report after pressure from Bulgaria-born IMF chief to favour China

Investigation says Kristalina Georgieva, then a high-ranking World Bank official, and former former Bulgarian finance minister Simeon Dyankov pressured officials to improve China’s position. Georgieva denies the accusations.

Iran cements ties with East as it becomes full member of SCO

“The world has entered a new era,” says Iranian president. “Hegemony and unilateralism are failing. The international balance is moving toward multilateralism and redistribution of power to the benefit of independent countries.”

Hundreds of Turkish medical company bosses and workers throw keys to ground in unpaid debts demo

State hospitals said to owe firms hundreds of millions of dollars. Company bosses warn they are losing financial ability to sustain supply chain.

Montenegro’s ruling coalition split over government reshuffle

Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic's government again at risk of collapse as two of the formations behind it demand a reshuffle.

Bulgaria’s popular caretaker PM Yanev to head next interim cabinet

Yanev will remain in the PM position until the November general election after his ministers’ efforts to root out high-level corruption made it the most popular cabinet in decades.

World Bank drops Doing Business report after pressure from Bulgaria-born IMF chief to favour China
1 day ago
Iran cements ties with East as it becomes full member of SCO
2 days ago
Hundreds of Turkish medical company bosses and workers throw keys to ground in unpaid debts demo
3 days ago
Montenegro’s ruling coalition split over government reshuffle
3 days ago
Bulgaria’s popular caretaker PM Yanev to head next interim cabinet
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Iran refers to ‘illegality’ of Turkish presence in Caspian Sea military drills
    5 days ago
  2. Croatia, Serbia and Ukraine were emerging markets with biggest upgrades from Fitch over last five years
    7 days ago
  3. LONG READ: Russia's hybrid Duma elections
    3 days ago
  4. Black soldier fly start-up Entoprotech starts first funding round
    6 days ago
  5. US lawmakers make last ditch effort to kill off the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline
    4 days ago
  1. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    5 months ago
  2. Hazara Mongols fearing extinction in Afghanistan dream of return to ancient homeland
    12 days ago
  3. Invisible and highly polluting methane leaks detected across Romania
    21 days ago
  4. Kazakhstan set to lose quarter of grain crop as drought hammers Eurasia
    1 month ago
  5. Zasag Chandmani mining dispute is a litmus test for Mongolia
    28 days ago

Reports

Dismiss