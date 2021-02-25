Romania’s public debt-to-GDP ratio up 12.4pp y/y to 47.7% at end-2020

Romania’s public debt-to-GDP ratio up 12.4pp y/y to 47.7% at end-2020
By bne IntelliNews February 25, 2021

Romania's public debt reached RON498.3bn (€02.3bn) at the end of 2020 after it leapt by RON34.4bn in December alone.

The two Eurobond issues launched by Romania at the end of February 2020 to build up the buffer, €2.5bn altogether, were apparently disbursed in December — but even so, the supplementary public borrowing remains high.

The debt-to-GDP ratio rose to 47.7% of GDP at the end of 2020, after a 3.3pp advance in the last month of the year.

Last year, Romania's public debt increased by RON125bn, and the debt-to-deficit ratio advanced by 12.4pp from 35.3% at the end of 2019.

Public indebtedness increased amid the governments' efforts to support the private sector and address the health crisis across whole of Europe.

Romania's economy contracted last year by 3.9% compared to 2019, a better result than previous estimates, and the budget deficit widened to 9.7% of GDP.

This year's moderate fiscal consolidation is likely to keep the public deficit at an elevated level of above 7% of GDP, which will predictably bring the public debt up to over 50% of GDP.

On the upside, the robust buffer announced by Prime Minister Florin Citu and the positive GDP growth are cushioning the pressure generated by the large financing needs.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Emerging Europe strong on women’s economic opportunities but dragged down by low pensions

Hidroelectrica becomes Romania's most profitable company ahead of potential IPO

Romania: Demography, labour force and pandemic

Data

Grey economy almost a third of GDP in Bosnia, Montenegro and Serbia

Research by Sarajevo-based Center for Policy and Governance shows high levels of undeclared and partially work in Western Balkans and Croatia.

Belarus retail sales down by 0.9% in January

In January 2021 retailers reported sales of BNY4.2bn ($1.7bn), which accounted for 99.1% of retail sales in January 2020 in comparable prices, according to National Statistics Committee, as cited by the state-owned BelTA.

Consumer prices increased by 1.1% in Serbia in January

The central bank expects inflation to remain low and stable — as it has been for the last eight years — as the country recovers from the coronacrisis.

Modest recovery in prices of new apartments in Montenegro in 4Q20

Apartment prices increased 15% q/q in 4Q20 but were still down by 11.3% y/y in emerging Europe's worst hit economy by the coronacrisis.

Poland’s industrial production growth slows to just 0.9% y/y in January

Calendar effects subdue growth, which is expected to pick up as German economy recovers.

Grey economy almost a third of GDP in Bosnia, Montenegro and Serbia
1 day ago
Belarus retail sales down by 0.9% in January
1 day ago
Consumer prices increased by 1.1% in Serbia in January
2 days ago
Modest recovery in prices of new apartments in Montenegro in 4Q20
2 days ago
Poland’s industrial production growth slows to just 0.9% y/y in January
6 days ago

Most Read

  1. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    8 days ago
  2. Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
    7 days ago
  3. LONG READ: Czechs reassess their Habsburg legacy
    3 days ago
  4. Russian message service Telegram hopes to raise $1bn with a convertible bond private placement
    6 days ago
  5. Mongolia’s pitiless dzud
    5 days ago
  1. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    8 days ago
  2. Serbia carrying out Europe's second-fastest vaccine rollout
    27 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Kremlin lays out new rules of the game for post-Trump relations
    18 days ago
  4. Lithuanians worry about fallout from Belarus sanctions
    27 days ago
  5. Ukraine bans Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine
    13 days ago

Reports

Dismiss