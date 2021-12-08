Romania’s ruling coalition divided over “solidarity tax” for large companies

Romania’s ruling coalition divided over “solidarity tax” for large companies
The new Romanian government backed by a grand PSD/PNL/UDMR coalition.
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest December 8, 2021

The leading parties of Romania’s ruling coalition reportedly disagree over a “solidarity” turnover tax for large companies, which could finance the supplementary social spending advocated by the Social Democrats (PSD).

The disagreement comes shortly after Romania’s two largest political parties, the PSD and National Liberal Party (PNL) formed a grand coalition together with the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR), putting an end to a long political crisis. However, there remain significant policy differences between the PSD on the centre-left and PNL on the centre-right. 

The “solidarity tax”, initially proposed by the UDMR and backed by the Social Democrats, consists of a 1% tax levied on the revenues of the companies with a turnover of €100mn or higher, mostly foreign-owned or subsidiaries of multinational groups. The tax is expected to bring in around €1.6bn (0.7% of GDP) of revenues to the budget per year.

The PNL reportedly rejects such a tax, as well as the supplementary social expenditures advocated by the Social Democrats. At this moment, the Ministry of Finance is controlled by the Social Democrats, while Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca was nominated by the Liberals. 

Both members of the ruling coalition reportedly agreed, prior to forming the alliance, on a package of social expenditures estimated to cost the budget some 1% of GDP in 2022. The Social Democrats reportedly plan to raise the wages in the education and health systems — which prompted negative reactions from the Liberals. The Social Democrats also want to levy a special tax on “extraordinary revenues” of large size, PSD president Marcel Ciolacu confirmed, without providing many details. 

The US Chamber of Commerce in Romania (AmCham) has urged the Romanian government to abandon its intention of introducing the so-called “solidarity tax”, and focus instead on policies that encourage investments. It’s not the tax itself, but rather the way it would be introduced — overnight and not as part of a broader strategy — AmCham argued.

"The business community does not question the need to fund critical systems or vulnerable groups from the state budget, but the way used to adopt overnight fiscal measures, contrary to the best practices … Importing measures applied in other countries does not guarantee their applicability and adequacy for the Romanian economy," AmCham’s statement reads.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Romania’s GDP up 7.4% y/y in Q3 helped by robust harvest

Romanian software producer Arobs lists shares on Bucharest Exchange

Private consumption’s post-COVID recovery comes to an end in Romania

News

Talks have begun with the US over Ukraine crisis, but Kremlin playing a long game

The Kremlin was unusually slow to release statements following the two-hour summit on December 7 between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US president Joe Biden, but said that talks have begun on the key issues and would continue.

In first ICJ rulings, Armenia largely comes out on top of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan ordered to prevent incitement of racial hatred against Armenians and protect Armenian prisoners of war.

Corruption scandal brings down senior Fidesz politician

The fall from grace of Pal Volner could be a message to Brussels that the prosecutors’ office does actually try to tackle graft sometimes.

Putin-Biden summit fails to resolve the Ukraine military build-up crisis

Putin’s demand that Nato offer guarantees that Ukraine will never join was never something that Biden could consent to.

Corruption probe launched at Bosnia's biggest pharmaceuticals manufacturer

Bosnalijek's premises searched in connection to its controversial privatisation with Russian capital through offshore companies in several countries.

Talks have begun with the US over Ukraine crisis, but Kremlin playing a long game
6 hours ago
In first ICJ rulings, Armenia largely comes out on top of Azerbaijan
6 hours ago
Corruption scandal brings down senior Fidesz politician
7 hours ago
Putin-Biden summit fails to resolve the Ukraine military build-up crisis
14 hours ago
Corruption probe launched at Bosnia's biggest pharmaceuticals manufacturer
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. DON: Blunting the Javelin? – The prospects for Nato participation in a Ukraine-Russia war
    4 days ago
  2. Serbian president accuses Rio Tinto’s rivals of being behind anti-mining protests
    4 days ago
  3. Blinken and Lavrov talks break up after 30 minutes
    5 days ago
  4. Putin offers to start negotiations on a non-expansion of Nato to the east security deal
    6 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    13 days ago
  1. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    13 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    22 days ago
  3. Tehran City Council renames streets in dig at Azerbaijan
    13 days ago
  4. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    1 month ago
  5. COMMENT: Talk of war increases long-standing tensions between Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Nato
    21 days ago

Reports

Dismiss